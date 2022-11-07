Brandmotion Announces World’s First Retrofit Transparent Trailer Camera System
Brandmotion, a national manufacturer and distributor of retrofit vehicle safety solutions, is announcing the release of the Transparent Trailer Camera SystemNOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATE, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandmotion, a national manufacturer and distributor of retrofit vehicle safety solutions, is announcing the release of the Transparent Trailer Camera System.
The first of its kind, this system will provide visual feedback to pickup drivers from two cameras; one (wireless) at the rear of the trailer and another integrated into the third brake light in the pickup cargo bed, which will allow drivers to utilize the systems with or without a trailer. The video images are fed to a high-quality replacement rearview mirror with an embedded video screen.
Features:
- Two cameras (trailer and vehicle) provide constant visual input to a high-definition rearview mirror display.
- The system eliminates blind spots to reduce accidents and increase overall safety.
- With a 300-foot, 170-degree range, the system provides a new level of situational awareness and driver confidence.
The transparent trailer is the first of its kind on the market from a company with a long history of innovative camera solutions.
About Brandmotion's Transparent Trailer Camera System
The Transparent Trailer Rear Vision System from Brandmotion consists of two HD digital cameras delivering HD video to a full-width digital rearview mirror screen. This allows drivers to see behind their trailer at all times - not just while in reverse - while also continuously monitoring their truck bed and the front of the trailer.
The system provides obstruction-free rearview visibility, solving the traditional visibility problems for pickup drivers who tow. The rearmost camera is wirelessly mounted behind the trailer and easily snaps into trailers with built-in camera brackets. The second camera, cleanly integrated into the third brake light of the pickup truck, provides an unobstructed view of the vehicle's bed and the front of the trailer. Or, when not towing, a view of the vehicle cargo bed and the blindspots behind the vehicle at all times.
Together, these camera views - easily selectable with a touch of the high-quality rearview mirror display - eliminate blind spots and previously unavailable levels of safety and driver awareness. In addition, unlike any other towing camera on the market, the Brandmotion Transparent TrailerTM system provides continuous visibility and utility with or without a trailer, making it a versatile and high-value option for drivers who detach and reattach their trailers regularly.
Brandmotion retrofit solutions are known for maintaining the vehicle's OEM levels of fit and finish. Four separate and complete system part numbers are offered to cover seamless camera integration to the most popular full-size pickup trucks. One system, the FVMR-1171, covers 2019 to the current model year RAM 1500 pickup truck. The FVMR-1170 covers RAM 1500 models from 2009-2018 plus Heavy Duty RAMs from 2010 to current. The FVMR-1181 covers Ford F150s from 2015 to current plus SuperDuty F-Series trucks from 2017 to current. The FVMR-1191 covers Chevrolet and GMC Trucks from 2019 to current. Each system has a unique third brake light camera integration design. All plans feature a heavy-duty design for long-life durability, suitable for every type of frequent towing, including daily-use commercial and industrial fleets. The system provides unparalleled value and road safety for professionals such as landscapers and construction professionals who tow enclosed trailers with valuable equipment. The system also includes a truck-to-trailer quick disconnect for greater ease of use.
About Brandmotion
Based in Novi, Michigan, Brandmotion LLC is the aftermarket's most innovative developer and distributor of automotive retrofit technology. Brandmotion products help drivers and fleet managers upgrade and modernize their vehicles through easy-to-install and easy-to-use high-value systems.
Brandmotion's goal is to eliminate 10,000 road deaths every year through the addition of retrofit safety systems. They strive to achieve this goal by making all vehicles road-ready and equipped with the latest safety features, regardless of age or condition. Brandmotion has one of the strongest reputations in the aftermarket industry, known for seamless integration, OEM-level quality, and innovative solutions.
For more information on the Transparent Trailer Rear Vision System, contact Brandon Bahr, Brandmotion's Head of Sales, at Bbahr@brandmotion.com.
