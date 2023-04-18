LORENA L SIKORSKI: BREAKING FREE

Artists and Vagabonds: How I Escaped My Mother's Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Discover the transformative power of perseverance in the face of unimaginable adversity.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Artists and Vagabonds: How I Escaped My Mother's Narcissistic Personality Disorder" by Lorena L Sikorski is a captivating memoir that will take individuals on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. This book recounts the unbelievable and heart-wrenching story of a young girl's survival in a toxic environment created by her mother's narcissistic personality disorder. Despite the unimaginable challenges she faced, Lorena Sikorski found a way to overcome them and thrive as an adult. Her story is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of healing. Get ready to be inspired, moved, and uplifted by this incredible tale of survival and triumph over adversity.
How powerful of a woman Lorena Sikorski definitely is! She has devoted her life to educating and encouraging young minds and has worked as a teacher for thirty-five years in Orange County, California's Garden Grove Unified School District. But that's not all — Ms. Sikorski is also a gifted musician who has dazzled audiences with her performances on the trombone and violin in both community and professional groups. She graduated from California State University-Fullerton with a bachelor of arts in music and a master of science in education, demonstrating her commitment to excellence in both fields.
Make sure to mark your calendars for April 22nd and 23rd as it's a significant event you wouldn't want to overlook! At the eagerly awaited LA Times Festival of Books in 2023, take advantage of the opportunity to delve into the awe-inspiring book "Artists and Vagabonds: How I Escaped My Mother's Narcissistic Personality Disorder" by Lorena L Sikorski. The book will be showcased at the Olympus Story House Booth #034.
