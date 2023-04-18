Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research Welcomes Dr. Walter Jamieson

Jamieson brings over 40 years of experience bridging the academic and professional through creativity, innovation, and outside-of-the-box thinking.
My career has been dedicated to promoting responsible and sustainable values in the tourism and hospitality industry, and I look forward to continuing this work with the Centre's unique initiatives.”
— Dr. Walter Jamieson, FCIP
HINTON, AB, CANADA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research (CHSR) is delighted to welcome Dr. Walter Jamieson FCIP as the organization’s Director. Dr. Jamieson will lead the program development and execution and will play an instrumental role in the establishment of CHSR as a leading education and research institution focusing on secondary tourism hubs and regions.
Dr. Jamieson brings more than 40 years of academic and research experience that includes various academic and consulting roles throughout the global hospitality industry with a focus on using tourism and heritage resources as tools for community and economic development. He currently serves as an Adjunct Professor in the Hospitality and Tourism Management program at Toronto Metropolitan University and Professor Emeritus of Environmental Design (School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape), University of Calgary. From 2003 to 2008, he was Dean of the School of Travel Industry Management at the University of Hawaii.
"I am very happy to be joining the Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research and contributing my expertise to its innovative mission,” said Dr. Jamieson. “My career has been dedicated to promoting responsible and sustainable values in the tourism and hospitality industry, and I look forward to continuing this work with the Centre's unique initiatives.”
Much of Dr. Jamieson’s work has focused on bridging the gap between the academic and consultancy worlds in hospitality and tourism through a set of responsible and sustainable values and principles. He has shared this expertise as a consultant, teacher, trainer, author, facilitator, and researcher in over 20 countries. Jamieson has been a member of faculty and management at universities in Canada, the United States, Macau, Thailand, and Japan. Under his leadership, an innovative service curriculum for undergraduate and graduate programming was established at Thammasat University in Thailand.
In addition to his academic experience, Dr. Jamieson has led a wide range of consultancy projects and capacity building exercises in many parts of the world, alongside several executive positions in national and international organizations.
About the Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research
Established in Hinton, Alberta, the Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research (CHSR) is committed to providing industry-leading education and research in hospitality and tourism. CHSR is part of Bliss of Hinton, a major integrated resort and learning development which will have a hotel, teaching and research facilities, and convention center.
Through learning and applied research opportunities unlike anything else currently offered in Canada, CHSR will improve the quality of life of the communities in which they are situated and create profitable, memorable and sustainable visitor experiences. Research conducted by the Centre is oriented to addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the hospitality and tourism industry in secondary hubs and regions. With a focus on experiential learning and project work opportunities, participants in CHSR’s diploma, professional development, and degree offerings will be exposed to innovative, creative, and evidence-based ideas, solutions, practices, and management frameworks designed to assist them in making important contributions to the visitor economy and achieving success in their chosen area of activity.
CHSR is awaiting official accreditation from Alberta Advanced Education, expected soon, and the school has begun offering seminars and professional development courses in its temporary Hinton location while the Bliss of Hinton integrated resort and learning development is being constructed.
