ATTO Technology Unveils Lineup of ATTO FastFrame™ Fourth Generation Smart Ethernet Adapters

ATTO Technology, Inc. FastFrame™ N422 Integrated SFP28 Optical Interface

New FastFrame SmartNIC provides data rates up to 100GbE and latency as low as 1µs with software support for easy-setup of high-performance networks.

Our fourth generation FastFrame SmartNIC products bring the astonishing advancements in Ethernet technology to the market in a super high-performance, extremely easy-to-implement package.” — Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology