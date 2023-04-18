ATTO Technology Unveils Lineup of ATTO FastFrame™ Fourth Generation Smart Ethernet Adapters

New FastFrame SmartNIC provides data rates up to 100GbE and latency as low as 1µs with software support for easy-setup of high-performance networks.
Our fourth generation FastFrame SmartNIC products bring the astonishing advancements in Ethernet technology to the market in a super high-performance, extremely easy-to-implement package.”
— Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology
AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 35 years, announced today its new lineup of ATTO FastFrame™ Fourth Generation Ethernet SmartNICs.
The fourth generation ATTO FastFrame SmartNICs product line features four unique models supporting high-speed Ethernet standards from 10GbE to 100GbE and high-performance x8 PCIe 3.0 or x16 PCIe 4.0.
With data rates up to 100GbE and latency as low as 1µs, ATTO FastFrame SmartNICs are ideal for media & entertainment applications such as video post-production, finishing, imaging, archiving and workgroup file sharing, as well as IT applications such as data analytics, high-performance computing (HPC) clusters, hyper-converged servers, AI/ML/DL, and unstructured data solutions.
“Ethernet technology continues to evolve and it’s astonishing how advanced it is now,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “Our fourth generation FastFrame SmartNIC products bring these advancements to the market in a super high-performance, extremely easy-to-implement technology package.”
FastFrame SmartNICs are supported by ATTO Ethernet Suite, a custom installer application that loads relevant drivers, ATTO 360™ management utility, and all dependencies needed to transport data via RDMA. Ethernet Suite opens up next-generation Ethernet to everyone by automating the exceptionally complex process of setting up a high-performance network including implementing RDMA.
ATTO 360 Tuning, Monitoring, and Analytics Software is an Ethernet network optimization application that unlocks the full potential of networks when used with ATTO FastFrame NICs and ATTO ThunderLink® Thunderbolt™ to Ethernet adapters.
With only a few clicks from a single management panel, ATTO 360 achieves the highest possible network performance with pre-configured tuning profiles and intelligent diagnostics that identify problems before they can occur.
FastFrame SmartNICs have built-in hardware offload engines, including CPU transport layer offloading and NVMe over Fabric target offloading to accelerate data and reduce server overhead. Installations relying on SSDs will realize improvements in storage operations thanks to native NVMe support.
ABOUT ATTO
For 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across IT and media & entertainment, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.
