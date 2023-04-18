Submit Release
Segue Manufacturing Services to Showcase Industrial Automation & Robotics Expertise at Robotics Summit & Expo Boston

Segue Manufacturing - 3D Printing and Robotics-Optimized Facility in Boston

Segue Manufacturing - Robotics and Electromechanical Expertise

Boston-based Electronics Manufacturing Electromechanical & Cable Specialist joins robotics leaders for second straight year

Segue is purpose-built to help our IA OEM and Tier I EMS customers navigate ever-changing supply constraints and get their innovative, life-changing products to market, at scale, whatever comes next.”
— Scott Manty, VP of Sales & Marketing, Segue Manufacturing Services
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston-based Segue Manufacturing Services, an industry specialist in complex electromechanical and complex cable assembly services, will be featured at Booth #245 at the May 2023 Robotics Summit & Expo. The company will showcase how its flexible and high-reliability electronics manufacturing solutions enable OEMs in the Industrial Automation and Robotics sectors to overcome barriers and accelerate growth at all stages of the product lifecycle.

The Robotics Summit & Expo, taking place May 10-11 at the Boston Convention Center, will bring together the brightest minds in robotics to share experiences addressing the issues involved with the design, development, manufacture and delivery of commercial robotics and intelligent systems products and services.

Segue’s goal at the Robotics Summit is to help OEMs and EMS providers lower risk and cost across value chains, and simplify manufacturing complexity.

“We’re in the midst of unprecedented and far-reaching transformation – across supply chains, technologies, and society at large. In no industry is that more evident than in Industrial Automation and Robotics,” said Segue Manufacturing’s Scott Manty, VP Sales & Marketing. “Covid pandemic disruption persists, but new technology life cycles and evolving global demand guarantee that the electronics industry will be challenged again and again and again. Segue Manufacturing is purpose-built to help our IA OEM and Tier I EMS customers navigate ever-changing supply constraints and get their innovative and life-changing products to market, at scale, whatever comes next.”

With more than 100 conference sessions at two co-located events, Robotics Summit & Expo and DeviceTalks Boston, the 2023 Robotics Summit builds on the success of the previous Robotics Summit events, with an expanded focus and deepened coverage in key areas, including healthcare robotics.

This year’s speakers include industry titans Martin Buehler, Global Head of Robotics R&D at Johnson & Johnson MedTech; Marc Raibert, Executive Director of the AI Institute; Laura Major, CTO at Motional; Nicolaus Radford, CEO of Nauticus Robotics; and Howie Choset, Professor of Robotics at Carnegie Mellon University.

OEMs and Tier I EMS interested in learning more about Segue Manufacturing (Booth #245) and its global capabilities can arrange an appointment with Segue in advance of the show, by contacting:

Scott Manty
VP Sales & Marketing
1-978-726-9744

Robotics Summit & Expo 2023
Booth #245
Boston Convention & Exhibition Center
May 10-11, 2023

About Segue Manufacturing Services
www.segue-mfg.com

Segue Manufacturing Services provides both Made-in-the-USA and China solutions to its OEM and Tier I EMS Provider customers in the Industrial Automation & Robotics, Medical, Industrial, and Capital Equipment markets. Founded in 1991, Segue specializes in manufacturing and engineering services including electromechanical systems engineering and integration, custom cable design, Design for Manufacturing, New Product Introduction, test, strategic sourcing and logistics. With manufacturing centers in Boston, Massachusetts; Xiamen, China; a 3PL in Monterrey, Mexico; and a wholly owned fulfillment warehouse in New Hampshire, Segue Manufacturing Services is an electronics industry expert in the seamless transfer of its customers’ products from prototyping to full-scale manufacturing. Employing 500 people, the company is ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO/TS 16949-certified, ITAR-registered and has MedAccred accreditation.

Scott Manty
Segue Manufacturing Services
+1 978-970-1200
email us here
Why Choose Segue Manufacturing Services for Your Electronics? Here's a Little About Segue & How We Help Industrial Automation OEMs & Tier I EMS

