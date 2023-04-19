Spafinder Teams Up with Lionsgate’s “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” to Spotlight Women’s Health and Wellness

Co-promotion Invites Moms and Daughters to Embrace Personal Wellness Moments
Spafinder, the gift of spa and wellness and a leading resource for feeling good and living well all year round, today announced a new co-promotion with Lionsgate’s highly anticipated motion picture adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Since its publication in 1970, the book’s honest portrayal of a girl coming of age — and everything that comes with it — has resonated with generations of women. The film, starring Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Kathy Bates, will be released in theaters April 28.
The co-promotion encourages generations of women to embrace personal wellness as they create their own #MargaretMoments in a spa day for grandmas, moms, and daughters.
“Mothers and daughters (and grandmas too) will enjoy revisiting this timeless story and sharing new personal moments,” said Christi Durant, vice president of sales, Spafinder. “We’re also promoting opportunities for our partners to welcome generations of women to enjoy a healing spa or wellness experience together.”
For over fifty years, Blume’s classic and groundbreaking novel, “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret.” has impacted readers of all ages with its timeless story of growing up, insightful humor, and candid exploration of life’s biggest questions. In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets. The film also stars Benny Safdie (“Licorice Pizza”, “Good Time”) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (“The Edge of Seventeen”), based on the book by Blume, and produced by Gracie Films’ Academy Award® winner, James L. Brooks (Best Picture, 1983 – “Terms of Endearment”), alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume, Amy Lorraine Brooks, Aldric La’auli Porter, and executive produced by Jonathan McCoy.
The novel is also famous for the way Blume portrayed adolescence in the book’s frank treatment of topics like female puberty, menstruation, and bras. In the co-promotion, Spafinder found a perfect match for its mission to promote health for all women.
“Spafinder has also aligned with the period movement, a top wellness trend for 2023, which aims to erase stigmas around menstruation,” said Jacky Dubail, head of marketing for Spafinder. “This new film is the perfect vehicle to amplify our commitment to help women and girls increase their wellness knowledge with open conversations about topics that were once taboo, from menstruation to menopause.”
Spafinder invites wellness enthusiasts to share defining moments, such as puberty, motherhood, first love, first period, change and adapting to new circumstances, by recording and posting their #MargaretMoments on Instagram or Facebook.
About Spafinder
Spafinder, a leading spa, beauty and wellness brand, was acquired by Blackhawk Network (BHN®) in 2016. Today, Spafinder gift cards are sold at over 40,000 retailers and can be redeemed for treatments and experiences at thousands of locations in the United States, as well as luxurious products at the Spafinder Shop. The Spafinder partner network is comprised of world-renowned retreats that pioneered the concept of spa globally. Thousands of day spa and wellness partners also participate in the Spafinder network and provide services throughout the United States.
About Blackhawk Network (BHN®)
Blackhawk Network (BHN®) delivers payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.
About Lionsgate
Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by an 18,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.