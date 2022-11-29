Spafinder Partners with Calm to Help Wellness Seekers Improve Their Health and Happiness
Exclusive offer from leading app for sleep, meditation & relaxation allows wellness enthusiasts (& kids) to learn life-changing skills & get more restful sleep
Calm helps people unplug, focus on their mental health and even provides relaxation to children. We are truly pleased to bring the benefits of this partnership to our subscribers.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS FROM Spafinder
— Jacky Dubail, Spafinder
Contact: Betsy Isroelit, betsy@spafinder.com, 213.300.0108
Spafinder Partners with Calm to Help Wellness Seekers Improve Their Health and Happiness
Exclusive offer from leading app for sleep, meditation and relaxation will allow spa and wellness enthusiasts (and kids) to learn life-changing skills and get more restful sleep
Looking to inspire health and wellness seekers to experience mental fitness, restful sleep and relaxation in their lives, Spafinder is partnering with Calm, a leading mental wellness brand, to bring the Calm meditation, sleep and relaxation app to subscribers at a discounted price through January 31. Spafinder is a leading marketing, gifting, incentives and rewards brand that connects people to thousands of spas, wellness locations and beauty salons.
The offer, which is a first for Spafinder, is available to new and existing subscribers to Spafinder’s bi-monthly newsletter. The special promotion provides 50 percent off of Calm’s annual $69.99 subscription and is limited to new Calm Premium members.
“Mental health is and will be paramount to wellness today and in the future. We are excited to bring this offer to the Spafinder community and hope they share this gift with others,” said Christi Durant, vice president of sales, Spafinder.
“Calm helps people unplug, focus on their mental health and even provides relaxation to children. We are truly pleased to bring the benefits of this partnership to our subscribers,” said Jacky Dubail, head of marketing for Spafinder.
Calm creates unique audio content to strengthen mental fitness and tackle mental health challenges, such as stress, anxiety, insomnia and depression. The Calm app also contains 250+ Sleep Stories (bed-time stories for all ages), plus sleep music, meditation lessons, nature sounds, Calm Masterclasses delivered by world experts, and more.
Dubail noted that Calm’s entertaining mental wellness for kids programs help children slow down and learn important wellness skills like yoga. Calm’s Sleep Stories series are especially popular with children.
To enjoy the special Calm offer and for more information, visit: https://www.spafinder.com/spafinder-signup.
About Calm
Calm is the leading mental wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. With hundreds of hours of original audio content available in seven languages, Calm supports users in more than 190 countries. Apple’s 2017 iPhone App of the Year and one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020, Calm boasts over 100 million downloads to date, with more than 4 million paying members. For more information, please visit www.calm.com.
About Spafinder
Spafinder, a leading spa, beauty and wellness brand, was acquired by Blackhawk Network in 2016. Today, Spafinder Gift Cards are sold at over 40,000 retailers and can be redeemed for treatments and experiences at thousands of locations in the United States, as well as luxurious products at the Spafinder Shop. The Spafinder partner network is comprised of world-renowned retreats that pioneered the concept of spa globally. Thousands of day spa and wellness partners also participate in the Spafinder network and provide services throughout the United States.
About Blackhawk Network
Blackhawk Network delivers payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.
About the Offer
* Offer cannot be combined with any other promotion. Promotion is valid through January 31, 2023 11:59 PM PST. Calm Offer available upon Spafinder subscription and only for NEW Calm Premium customers. This offer may be changed or withdrawn at any time. Offer valid only on spafinder.com within the US. Terms and conditions addressing participation rules and limitations can be found on the Calm offer page.
Betsy Isroelit
Spafinder
+1 213-300-0108
betsy@spafinder.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other