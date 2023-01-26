Spafinder Names Top Spa & Wellness Trends for 2023
Trends for the new year are full of surprises, from the period movement to sea-inspired skincare to a resurgence of bookstores as places to relax and retreat
There are several female-focused trends in this year’s forecast, such as the period movement and an uptick in businesses owned by women.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spafinder, the gift of spa and wellness and a leading resource for feeling good and living well all year round, today released its 2023 analysis of the top spa and wellness trends spanning the globe. The yearly forecast is based on Spafinder’s expert analysis of consumer behavior and market trends and predicts new ways people will spa, exercise and "get their wellness on" in the year ahead.
— Jacky Dubail, head of marketing for Spafinder
“Spafinder is passionate about helping people everywhere live their best lives in every location—home, work, school, and yes, on the massage table,” said Christi Durant, vice president of sales, Spafinder. “Discovering new wellness trends help us all be healthier and experience life to its fullest.”
The top spa and wellness trends for 2023 are:
1. The period movement
Menstruation is something that is experienced around the world so why is it not better understood? From cycle regularity and proper hygiene to access to affordable products, the “period movement” of 2023 is a wellness trend aiming to erase stigmas and enhance knowledge for all. People with periods can track their cycles with technology, while more people are understanding the importance of product access. Governments and charities around the world are trying to end period poverty by providing free menstruation tools to low-income communities. And several states in the US have eliminated taxes on such items. Spafinder predicts this is just the beginning of the period movement. Learn more at Period.org.
2. No sweat, women-centric travel
Spafinder has talked about the benefits of a girlfriend getaway, whether lounging by the ocean in Huntington Beach, CA, bringing the heat in Scottsdale, AZ, or anything in between. In 2023, travelers will focus even more on getaways that empower female friendships, joining besties for a bestiemoon or bestievacation on the regular. These wellness escapes may not have self-improvement courses, but simply allow friends to enjoy massages, facials and one another. Spafinder predicts these trips will help to keep relationships and relaxation levels strong — there’s no greater way to practice wellness in 2023 and beyond.
3. IV Therapy
While IVs are often associated with medicine, the year 2023 will use the term in the same sentence with “energy,” “glowing skin,” “concentration” and more. Vitamin IV therapy is more than a glamorous wellness trend used by millions of people, from celebrities to favorite coworkers. It entails a technician creating a custom wellness cocktail, complete with favorite vitamins, and injecting it directly into the bloodstream for immediate results. Look for vitamin replenishment in every city in all types of vitamin IV therapy treatments at local wellness centers — whether hoping to brighten skin, ease period cramps or improve concentration.
4. Sea-inspired snacks and skincare
The answer to a 2023 wellness routine lies at the bottom of the ocean in the form of the best SEA-sonal delights. Just take a look at ocean-inspired products in the Spafinder store — like the Sea Clay Cleansing Mask, Dead Sea Salt Soak, and Travertine Spa Facial Moisturizer with sea minerals. They all work together to give skin a mermaid-inspired glow, while many believe that sea moss is a super-powered, anti-aging ingredient known to help skin produce collagen and keratin. In addition to skincare, also look to the sea for snacking. Seaweed wraps and scallops help to benefit the body inside and out, with the bonus of being absolutely delicious. Spafinder predicts people will live out their “under the sea” fantasies with this 2023 wellness trend.
5. Female-owned businesses
Female entrepreneurship is on the rise, making up 49% of new businesses in the US in 2021, up from 28% in 2019. Spafinder expects that number to increase in the coming year. The truth is that women are truly owning the workforce and helping to champion female empowerment by rising in the ranks in previously male-dominated spaces, like tech and manufacturing. In short, they are making their dreams a reality, often right from their dining room table as they juggle family life, balance their stress levels and prove themselves as the ultimate superheroes.
6. Virtual fitness apps
Virtual reality is nothing new, but it’s getting a wellness twist in 2023 with Meta Quest 2. The platform transports users from their living rooms into the metaverse, helping them play their favorite sports at home. Ever wanted to start boxing, but were too afraid of getting bruised up? Fire up Meta Quest 2 and start boxing virtually with favorite people, helping combine healthy exercise and friend hangouts for the ultimate act of wellness. More of a soccer, tennis, or cardio type of person? The options are endless with virtual fitness apps, which will definitely make the exercise-from-home trend even bigger in 2023.
7. Bookstores
For some people, particularly millennials, books and bookstores never truly went out of style. For the rest who never jumped on the trend, have no fear, they are about to become a major bookworm in 2023. Barnes and Noble is launching a series of experiential bookstores set to open throughout the year, serving as a safe haven for wellness. Customers will get to read in solitude and discover favorite stores and stories. These quiet spots will be a welcome place to relax and retreat, flipping through pages, conversing with fellow bookworms and making a few new friends along the way. Spafinder says, “What’s better for a wellness routine than grand stories and great friends?”
8. Mocktails
Out with the alcohol, in with the mocktails. One of the biggest wellness trends of 2023 involves non-alcoholic bars that people can visit to mix and mingle, and it’s safe to say that Spafinder is intrigued. Alcohol has long been linked to social activity, but experts believe that doesn’t need to be the case. As the year starts off with Dry January, more people will refrain from wine, beer, and martinis and opt for softer drinks instead. Essentially, they’re trading hangovers for sober hangouts with old and new friends, and Spafinder thinks it’s a trend that will last. Look for real conversations about the issues with alcohol—the hangovers, the setbacks from a nutritive level, male impotence and overall fertility for all genders. Plus, there is the mental health impact. Spafinder's forecast? More people will improve their physical and mental health by swapping out alcohol for mocktails and making it a point to drink eight daily glasses of water to supplement them.
9. Biometric trackers
Many use biometric data every day when we unlock our phones with Face ID or fingerprints. Now this trend is making its way into broader healthcare. In other words, a fitness tracker won’t just be logging daily steps, but potentially advanced information like missing hormones, blood pressure, oxygen levels and more. In 2023, look for less general health advice like “eat more vegetables” and more personalized health plans courtesy of biometric data. How will this be done? It’s becoming super easy and accessible. Look for wellness labs and fitness profile tests to pop up at local pharmacies, in addition to bio stations to aid in customized health and prevention of diseases.
Jacky Dubail, head of marketing for Spafinder, said, “There are several female-focused trends in this year’s forecast, such as the period movement and an uptick in businesses owned by women. This reflects the Spafinder network and the spa and wellness industry, which are known for female visionaries and entrepreneurs.”
About Spafinder
Spafinder, a leading spa, beauty and wellness brand, was acquired by Blackhawk Network in 2016. Today, Spafinder gift cards are sold at over 40,000 retailers and can be redeemed for treatments and experiences at thousands of locations in the United States, as well as luxurious products at the Spafinder Shop. The Spafinder partner network is comprised of world-renowned retreats that pioneered the concept of spa globally. Thousands of day spa and wellness partners also participate in the Spafinder network and provide services throughout the United States.
About Blackhawk Network
Blackhawk Network delivers payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.
Betsy Isroelit
RBI Creative
+1 213-300-0108
betsy@rbicom.com