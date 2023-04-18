Community Members Plant 50 New Trees at Lochwood Park

More than 100 neighborhood volunteers assisted in the Lochwood Park planting. Trees planted included Bur Oak, Carolina Cherry Laurel, Cedar Elm, Chinquapin Oak, Desert Willow, Eastern Red Cedar, Mexican Buckeye, Pecan, Roughleaf Dogwood, and Texas Red Oak. Nearby residents were excited for increased tree canopy in their neighborhood park. Lochwood Park is a 12.3 acre park in Dallas established in 1955.

New trees were planted at Lochwood Park as part of the Branching Out Program which aims to mitigate urban heat by making Dallas parks cooler and greener.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lochwood Park received 50 new trees on March 25, 2023 as part of a partnership with City of Dallas Park & Recreation, Texas Trees Foundation, One Earth One Chance, and the Nolan Transportation Group. The trees were planted by more than 100 community volunteers, staff, and foresters from Texas Trees Foundation and Dallas Park and Recreation as part of the Branching Out Program that aims to mitigate urban heat and increase the tree canopy coverage in Dallas.

"Being committed to environmental change starts with local communities,” says Geeta Menon of One Earth One Chance, a nonprofit organization that aims to protect the health of people, nature, and our earth. “We are happy to contribute additional trees to a park with low tree canopy coverage. This will surely cool Lochwood Park and be a benefit to nearby residents.”

Trees planted today included Bur Oak, Carolina Cherry Laurel, Cedar Elm, Chinquapin Oak, Desert Willow, Eastern Red Cedar, Mexican Buckeye, Pecan, Roughleaf Dogwood, and Texas Red Oak. They have been strategically placed in the park and will decrease storm water runoff.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for park goers, they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

“Tree planting is a core component of building a sustainable and resilient future. Environmental stewardship falls upon us all,” says Ryan Rogers of Nolan Transportation Group. “It is an ongoing process with much more to accomplish. These new trees will produce oxygen and shade, which is so important to mitigate urban heat in big cities like Dallas.”

The Branching Out program began in 2018 to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting the Dallas Park and Recreation, the Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

Trees cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings.