Simple Helix To Provide Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Solutions Through Abacode Partnership

Simple Helix will collaborate with Abacode Cybersecurity and Compliance firm in the United States, to provide customers with enhanced cybersecurity solutions.

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple Helix recently partnered with Abacode, a leading Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services Provider (MCCP™).

The partnership will provide Simple Helix clients with more secure IT options and a wide range of cybersecurity services.

Through the Simple Helix - Abacode partnership, Simple Helix clients will have access to vulnerability assessments, cyber threat detection, incident response, digital forensics, awareness training, policy and procedure development, framework-based gap assessments, compliance assistance, SIEM + EDR + SOC services, and more.

“Simple Helix is a premier Managed Service Provider that is specifically dedicated to helping our customers exceed today’s IT compliance requirements,” said Scott McDaniel, CEO for Simple Helix. “This partnership integrates Abacode’s enhanced cybersecurity services with Simple Helix’s excellent managed services in a seamless way that fully supports an organization’s entire cyber compliance journey.”

The Simple Helix - Abacode partnership brings cybersecurity services forward for all interested clients, especially for companies that plan to implement transformational cybersecurity and compliance programs like the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

“Abacode is constantly striving to push the technology industry forward by partnering with top notch leaders in the MSP space,” said Greg Chevalier, Senior Vice President – Partners and Sales Strategy for Abacode. “Partnering with Simple Helix ensures that clients not only have their information technology operations humming along at peak efficiency with their managed services but now include Abacode’s full spectrum of cybersecurity solutions and services including managed cyber threat detection and response (MDR), governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), vulnerability assessments and digital forensics.”



About Simple Helix

Simple Helix is an IT and Managed Services Provider (MSP).

Simple Helix helps businesses of all sizes with simplified, mission-specific technology solutions to reduce IT hangups, keep data secure, and stay connected. Our services include Managed IT, data center services, connectivity solutions, hosted VoIP, and more. We also offer cost-effective IT solutions for clients who are interested in Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). With Simple Helix supporting your IT and compliance needs, you can focus on your business.

Learn more at Simplehelix.com or connect with us at info@simplehelix.com

About Abacode

Abacode is a Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services Provider (MCCP).

Abacode combines leading technologies and professional services to implement holistic, framework-based Cybersecurity and Compliance programs for clients throughout the world. Our unique model empowers organizations to make objective and reasoned security investments based on their business needs, budget, and risk tolerance and ultimately transform their cybersecurity challenges into a competitive advantage. Abacode enables clients to implement a Cyber Capability Maturity Model and consolidate all cybersecurity initiatives under one roof. Offices in the Americas and Europe.

Learn more at Abacode.com or connect with us at insight@abacode.com