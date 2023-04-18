Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of A Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the 700 block of A Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 4:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were later apprehended.

On Monday, April 17, 2023, 20-year-old Dayshawn Nolan, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

