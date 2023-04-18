Scout Boats expanding Dorchester County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Scout Boats, a leading luxury boat manufacturer, today announced plans to expand its Dorchester County operations with a new, $10 million investment. The investment will expand and renovate the company’s corporate headquarters and will facilitate the production of the new 67 LX series yacht, one of the largest outboard-powered sportfishing yachts to be built in the world.

Scout Boats, one of the top boatbuilders in South Carolina, designs and manufactures world-class, luxury models ranging currently from 17 feet to 53 feet, each packed with timeless innovations, technology and trendsetting features. The company’s portfolio includes custom, state-of-the-art sportfishing center and dual consoles, and inshore and bay boat models.

Scout Boats plans to enlarge its 36-acre campus by expanding and renovating its corporate headquarters located at 130 Spaniel Lane in Summerville. Scout Boats will build a new 35,000-square-foot facility, which will allow the company to build component parts for its yacht division and support its new product line for the 67 LX series, a 67-foot model that debuted at this year’s Miami International Boat Show in February.

Renovations are expected to be complete by spring 2024, and operations are expected to be online by summer 2024.

To learn more about Scout Boats and explore current career opportunities, visit the company’s website.

QUOTES

“We meet with the craftsmen and women in each of our four plants every month for award ceremonies, and I often remind them that we ship our boats all over the world to some very affluent customers who choose our brand because of the pride they put into each and every build. Congratulations.” -Scout Boats Chief Executive Officer Steve Potts

“This announcement by Scout Boats is another win for Dorchester County. South Carolina’s boat manufacturing industry continues to thrive because of our world-class workforce. Congratulations to Scout Boats on its $10 million investment that will provide our people even more opportunities in Dorchester County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We have a long-standing partnership with Scout Boats and are proud to see its continued growth in Dorchester County. This expansion underscores not only the strength of South Carolina’s growing boat manufacturing sector but speaks to the ability of our workforce to produce luxury products that are available worldwide.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Congratulations to Scout Boats on today’s expansion announcement. Since 1989 Steve Potts and Scout Boats have been important assets to Dorchester County. We are thrilled at Scout Boats’ newest commitment to our community, their employees and recreational boating. Dorchester County looks forward to supporting many more years of Scout Boats’ growing success.” -Dorchester County Council Chairman S. Todd Friddle

FIVE FAST FACTS