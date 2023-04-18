Tuesday, April 18

Police officers would be able to use high-speed chases to pursue a greater array of suspects under a bill that received final approval by the Senate Monday. Under the proposal sent to Gov. Jay Inslee, police would need only “reasonable suspicion” rather than the stricter standard of “probable cause” to engage in a high-speed pursuit of someone suspected of certain crimes. Current law allows high-speed pursuits for certain violent offenses and sexual offenses. The proposal would add vehicular assaults and assaults involving domestic violence. The final version also requires the pursuing officer to have completed a special emergency vehicle operator’s course and be certified in certain pursuit tactics; notify a supervisor of the pursuit; and the officer, supervisor or an emergency dispatcher to develop a plan to end the pursuit as quickly as possible through other techniques, such as the deployment of tire deflation devices. Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (James Camden)

House Bill 1329 passed the Senate last week and now awaits Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature, which may happen as soon as Thursday. It prohibits both public- and investor-owned electric and water utilities, and landlords, from shutting off power or water to residents who haven’t paid their bill if the National Weather Service has issued or intends to issue a heat-related warning. The bill also includes a reconnection provision, “so if someone has been unable to pay their utilities, and they become aware a heat wave is coming, they’ll be able to call and get reconnected,” said bill sponsor Rep. Sharlett Mena, D-Tacoma. While moves were made to protect some vulnerable populations, the state doesn’t yet have specific air-conditioning requirements for adult family homes. A bill that would’ve provided small grants for those homes to install air conditioning died in the Senate Ways and Means Committee. Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, said it wasn’t a priority for budget writers, but he plans to bring the bill back next year.Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)

The grounding of the Walla Walla ferry this weekend near Bainbridge Island is being attributed by some to Washington state’s aging fleet of vessels – an issue lawmakers are hoping to address with a new bill. Lawmakers like Rep. Jake Fey (D-Tacoma) are linking the grounding to the age of Washington’s ferry fleet. Fey’s bill HB 1846 would require the state department of transportation to contract at least two new vessels and open the bidding process to builders in other states. “In the current law we provide a national bid, there’s a 13% advantage to take into account the advantages of building it (in Washington) and the jobs that are created,” said Fey. HB 1846 passed through the House and the Senate. If the House agrees on amendments made to the bill, it will go to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk. Continue reading at KING5.

Associated Press

