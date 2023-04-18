Hereward Farms Launches Picnics in the Lavender Fields

Summer is about to more exciting and a little more ‘purple’ with the events at Hereward Farms, a lavender farm just outside Orangeville, Ontario. For the summer, the public can picnic, stroll through rows of fragrant purple blooms, and even pick some to take home.
Hereward Farms is a family-run lavender farm specializing in “farm-to-skin” products created with lavender grown on-site. There are over 6,000 plants to enjoy on their farm.
But the experience doesn't stop there. Hereward Farms is also hosting Nibbles + Sips, a unique event where visitors can enjoy charcuterie and wine in the purple fields, available from July to August. The experience is perfect for a date day, or to hang with your friends as you snap pictures amongst the purple.
"Hereward Farms' Nibbles + Sips event is the perfect way to spend a summer day. The combination of delicious food, wine, and the serene beauty of the lavender fields creates a truly unforgettable experience." says owner and founder Julie Thurgood-Burnett.
Also, on August 12, Hereward Farms will host a Lavender Festival with local vendors, vintage cars, food trucks, live entertainment, Pick Your Own Lavender, and more. The event is $10 per person to visit, with part of the proceeds being donated to the Alzheimers Society of Dufferin County. Last year, this event raised nearly $5,000 for the ASDC.
Visitors can also stop by the Lavender Lounge + Boutique to shop for products like all-natural sustainable skincare and home products.
Event tickets are available online, so plan your summer day trip now and buy them in advance, as it is expected to be a popular attraction this summer. Hereward Farms is the perfect place to enjoy the warm weather and indulge in the beauty and fragrance of lavender.
Event Schedule:
Nibbles + Sips in the Lavender Field - Saturday, July 15, 2023
Paint Day + Pick Your Own Lavender - Sunday, July 30, 2023
Nibbles + Sips in the Lavender Field - Saturday, August 12, 2023
Hereward Farms 3rd Annual Lavender Festival - Saturday, August 12, 2023
Family Art Day + Pick Your Own Lavender - Saturday, August 19, 2023
Nibbles + Sips in the Lavender Field - Saturday, August 26, 2023
About Hereward Farms:
We have some great events for the upcoming 2023 season just for you! Come to our beautiful lavender farm located in Dufferin County, about one hour outside the GTA. Our farm is a country escape not far away from the city and the busy hustle and bustle.
Our sprawling 150-acre property is a working farm located in East Garafraxa, Ontario, with seasonal crops like hay, corn, soybeans or wheat and over 6,000 lavender plants. The best part of our farm? We don't charge you to visit on our regular open days. Events are priced accordingly.
We have three varieties (or cultivars as we Lavender folk like to call them): Phenomenal, Munstead and Hidcote.
We are so happy to host you at one of our events like our Hereward Farms Lavender Festival, Nibbles + Sips Picnics in the Lavender Fields, Cut Your Own Lavender, Paint Days in the Lavender Fields, Family Paint Days Seasonal Sip + Shop and so much more!
Features of our farm:
Lavender Lounge + Boutique is open year-round (seasonal hours)
Over 6,000 plants
Family-owned and run
We make all our all-natural farm-to-skin and farm-to-home products right here.
One hour from the GTA
Cut Your Own Lavender is available
Contact
Julie Thurgood-Burnett
Hereward Farms Inc.
+1 226-779-4973
email us here