RITA welcomes new Membership Director Gail D'Amico.
The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) has hired Gail D’Amico as the new Membership Director for the organization.
[RITA] has a stellar reputation in the self-directed IRA industry, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”
— Gail D'Amico
UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) has hired Gail D’Amico as the new Membership Director for the organization. In her new role, Ms. D’Amico will be responsible for growing membership across all RITA member categories, including Regular Members, Service Members, and Allies.
“We’re honored to welcome Gail to the RITA team and begin strengthening our outreach. As the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry, it’s important that we continue to expand our influence and engage as many businesses as possible in our mission,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “Gail’s experience in the retirement and financial industries will be a valuable asset to the position. We can’t wait to have her help us - and our members - grow.”
Ms. D’Amico is also the Association Manager for We Inspire. Promote. Network. (WIPN), the leading nonprofit retirement industry networking organization advancing equity and opportunity for women in the retirement industry. At WIPN, she’s responsible for driving initiatives for the Board of Directors across multiple areas, including DEI, sponsorship, membership, regional chapters, operations, programming, research, marketing, and events.
Ms. D’Amico has deep financial industry and nonprofit experience, having worked at ADP, AllianceBernstein, and Guardian Investors Services. She is a founding member of a community-building 501(c)3 related to hurricane relief. Ms. D’Amico has a BA from Douglass College and a MA from Rutgers University.
“I am excited by the opportunity to join RITA,” said Ms. D’Amico. “The organization has a stellar reputation in the self-directed IRA industry, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”
RITA provides a variety of benefits and opportunities to businesses working in and around the self-directed retirement industry. RITA Members receive discounted rates for conferences and institutes, free access to webinars, industry updates on legislation and regulations, and much more. Last year, RITA also launched the “RITA Ally” membership category for businesses that want to further support the association's ethics, goals, and commitments
To learn more about RITA, RITA membership, or self-directed IRAs, visit ritaus.org.
ABOUT RITA
RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.