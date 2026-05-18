Retirement Industry Trust Association to Host Virtual Self-Directed IRA Institute, June 22-26, 2026

RITA's advanced virtual self-directed IRA class, the Self-Directed IRA Institute, will take place June 22-26, 2026.

RITA's virtual Self-Directed IRA Institute is the only one of its kind in the self-directed retirement industry and will take place June 22-26, 2026.

The Institute offers hands-on industry knowledge, extensive resources and training materials, and fosters an environment for productive peer discussions.” — Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA

FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its virtual Self-Directed IRA Institute for retirement and other wealth management professionals next month. The course takes place virtually over Zoom and lasts for five days from June 22-26, 2026.“The Institute offers hands-on industry knowledge, extensive resources and training materials, and fosters an environment for productive peer discussions,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA and one of the Institute instructors. “We are passionate about what we do, and that passion is reflected in the class.”The Self-Directed IRA Institute focuses on alternative assets in IRA accounts, prohibited transactions, cryptocurrencies, real estate, LLCs, UBTI, audits, legal requirements for processing IRA accounts, and how to reduce fraud in self-directed IRAs. Attendees will interact in small groups to enhance their problem-solving abilities and learn how to analyze specific technical concerns.The Institute concludes with a 100 multiple choice question test. Attending this class and passing the exam is the first step in earning a Self-Directed Industry Professional (SDIP) certification . The RITA SDIP Certification is for self-directed IRA industry professionals who have dedicated IRA technical, operational, and compliance-oriented expertise.“The Institute helped clear up some gray areas I see on a daily basis,” said one of the past Institute attendees. Another attendee added, “The information was easy to follow and right to the point with great presenters and group interactions.”The class is open to RITA members and non-members, though members benefit from reduced registration rates. Registration for RITA members is $1,195 per person or $1,395 per person with the Fundamentals Test. Registration for non-members is $1,500 per person. RITA Members receive a 5% discount with the purchase of 5 or more registrations.To learn more and register, visit the RITA Self-Directed IRA Institute’s event page on RITA’s website. Registration is currently open.ABOUT RITARITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.

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