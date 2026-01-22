RITA to Host Retirement Industry Conference, ‘Leading the Way for SDIRAs,’ April 20-21, 2026 in Washington DC

RITA's Spring Conference will take place in Washington, DC on April 20-21, 2026.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its spring conference for self-directed retirement professionals from April 20-21, 2026 in Washington DC. The theme will be “Leading the Way for Self-Directed IRAs” and focus on topics impacting the individual retirement account (IRA) industry and self-directed retirement plans.“We have seen a lot of new legislation and increased awareness for our industry in the last year. RITA has always endeavored to lead the way in helping to navigate these changes,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “Our conferences offer an efficient way for self-directed retirement professionals to discuss the challenges we face and collaborate on the most successful solutions and strategies.” RITA Conferences provide the latest legislative and regulatory updates from leading experts. Topics for this conference will include private equity in self-directed IRAs, the latest fraud schemes, details on Trump accounts, navigating common industry issues, and more. Agenda topics are subject to change.“The panels are always informative and I love the industry specialists that are brought in,” said one of the Fall 2025 Conference attendees. Another attendee added, “It challenged me to think more on how to better serve the industry.”The RITA Spring Conference will include two full days of speakers, panels, and roundtable sessions. It will be hosted at The Dupont Circle , a luxury 5-star hotel located near the city’s historic National Mall and the Smithsonian museums. The hotel is also home to the Doyle Bar, a stylish mid-century modern bar and lounge inspired by the cocktail culture of the 1950s and 1960s. Attendees should book accommodations in RITA’s room block by March 23, 2026.This year, attendees are also invited to join RITA on a visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. This exclusive perk is limited to six spots and is first come, first serve.Access to RITA Conferences is available to RITA members only. Discounted early bird pricing is available now through February 20, and registration closes April 17, 2026. To learn more and register, visit RITA’s Spring 2026 Conference event page ABOUT RITARITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.

