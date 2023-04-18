Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Announces David P. Craven, Esq. as Partner

Attorney Craven provides clients with sophisticated estate planning, estate administration and litigation, wealth preservation, and business succession planning. His diverse experience includes not only wills, trusts and estates and probate administration/litigation, but also criminal and civil litigation, elder law, and corporate and business law.
He is a former Rhode Island State Prosecutor who spent five years working in the Attorneys General’s Office before launching a successful private practice counseling clients on business formation and risk management, contract disputes, estate planning and elder care.
“David is an exceptional attorney and leader who will strengthen the already deep bench of our Trusts and Estates Practice,” said Gary R. Pannone, PLDO Managing Principal. “We welcome his clients and look forward to providing them the same superior level of service they expect and deserve. In addition, our clients will immediately benefit from his unique skill set and unwavering commitment to planning, protecting, and defending the legacies of individuals, families, and businesses.”
“I am thrilled to join the PLDO family,” said Attorney Craven. “The firm and its attorneys are among ‘the best in the biz’ and their team-oriented approach and cutting-edge business model sets them apart from other law firms. My clients will not only benefit from their vast estate planning tools and resources, but I can also help them leverage PLDO’s wide range of legal services in a multitude of practice areas.”
Attorney Craven earned his Juris Doctor from New England School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts in Historical Studies and Political Science from the University of Rhode Island. When he is not assisting clients, he is focusing his energy on mentoring the next generation of attorneys and young professionals, as well as expanding children's knowledge and skills outside the classroom. He is an Adjunct Professor at the Community College of Rhode Island, where he educates students about the legal system. In addition, he is a devoted animal advocate who has sat on boards of various animal welfare organizations, and worked with several rescue organizations to foster, train and socialize dogs in order to prepare them for adoption.
For more information, visit David P. Craven, Esq. Profile, call 401.824.5129 or email dcraven@pldolaw.com. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O’GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
Contact
Courtney Guertin
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara
+1 401-368-6655
email us here