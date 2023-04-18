Quito ciy the ideal destination in South America for business and pleasure

Quito city is an ideal MICE destination due to its strategic location, diverse venue options, cultural and natural attractions, favorable climate, and excellent event planning and support infrastructure
Quito's cultural and natural attractions provide an excellent backdrop for events
Modern infrastructures, a wide tourist offer, excellent gastronomy, and a privileged location make the capital of Ecuador the ideal MICE destination
QUITO, ECUADOR, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The landscapes of Quito, drawn by the majestic mountains of the Andes, the magical cloud forest of the Chocó Andino, the jewels of the colonial era and its extraordinary gastronomy together with the wide offer of convention centers, hotels, universities, museums, and botanical gardens in the heart of the city, position Quito city as the ideal destination for business tourism.
Quito's cultural and natural attractions provide an excellent backdrop for events. The city has a rich history and is home to numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the historic center, the largest and best-preserved colonial old town in Latin America. This cultural diversity and natural beauty provide delegates with an opportunity to experience unique activities and excursions that can add value to their event experience
Quito also has modern facilities for holding events and business meetings. The Quito Metropolitan Convention Center is one of the largest and best equipped in South America, with the capacity to receive up to 4,500 people in its 12 halls and exhibition areas.
And the city offers a wide range of hotels, from small boutique hotels to large international chains that adapt to all needs and budgets. In total, Quito has more than 10,000 hotel rooms, with a wide range of services and amenities. In addition, most of the establishments are in strategic areas that facilitate movement and allow you to make the most of your time in the capital.
Another advantage that the capital of the center of the world has is the Quito Metro, a modern transportation system that has 18 trains, 15 stations, an average capacity of one thousand people per trip, and the possibility of moving from the north to the south of the city in only 34 minutes.
International meetings have taken place in the city, such as the Fiexpo Workshop and Technical Visit (2022) and the Fiexpo Experience Luxury Summit (2023), which allowed representatives of professional associations; international corporations; organizers of events and incentive trips; and media specialized in MICE tourism to live the experience of visiting the Capital of the Center of the World and get to know all what it has to offer to this sector.
In addition, as part of the strategy to position the Capital of the Center of the World as the ideal destination to receive congresses, conventions, fairs, concerts, sporting events and other activities, Quito Turismo works in coordination with the local industry and participates active in international organizations such as the International Congresses and Conventions Association (ICCA); MPI, the world's leading association of meeting tourism and event professionals; the Federation of Organizing Entities of Congresses of Latin America (Cocal); and, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).
Quito city is a well-positioned MICE destination due to its strategic location, diverse venue options, cultural and natural attractions, favorable climate, and excellent event planning and support infrastructure. All these factors make it an attractive destination for international business meetings, conferences, and events.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Marisol Hernandez
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here