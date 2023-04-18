Flagstaff Dentist Uses CAD for Custom Orthodontic Devices

Woodlands Village Dentistry - Dentist In Flagstaff Logo
Making Orthodontic Treatment More Accurate and Convenient: Flagstaff Dentist Embraces CAD Technology.
Utilizing CAD programs for orthodontic treatments is a game-changer, It allows us to provide the most customized treatment plans possible, which can lead to better outcomes and happier patients.”
— Dr. Elliot Martich
FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flagstaff's Woodlands Village Dentistry uses CAD to create customized orthodontic devices. Dr. Martich's approach results in precise treatment plans, shorter treatment times, & improved outcomes.
Woodlands Village Dentistry, a dentist in Flagstaff, Arizona is proud to offer a new orthodontic service that utilizes the latest dental technology. Dr. Elliot Martich, DDS, has implemented CAD (computer-aided design) programs to model patients' mouths and create custom devices for orthodontic procedures.
Using the CAD programs, Dr. Martich is able to create 3D models of patients' teeth and jaws, which he can use to plan out the most effective orthodontic treatment. This allows him to customize each patient's treatment plan based on their unique needs, and to create appliances and devices that are tailored specifically to their mouths.
Dr. Martich's use of CAD technology also allows for more precise and accurate orthodontic treatments. By designing appliances on the computer and then 3D printing them, he is able to ensure a perfect fit for each patient. This can result in faster treatment times, fewer appointments, and better overall results.
"Utilizing CAD programs for orthodontic treatments is a game-changer," says Dr. Martich. "It allows us to provide the most customized treatment plans possible, which can lead to better outcomes and happier patients."
The orthodontic devices that Dr. Martich creates using CAD technology include everything from traditional braces to clear aligners. He also offers specialized devices for patients with sleep apnea, such as mandibular advancement devices (MADs) and tongue retainers.
"We're thrilled to be able to offer this cutting-edge technology to our patients," says Dr. Martich. "It's just one more way that we can provide the best possible care and results."
Patients at Woodlands Village Dentistry are already seeing the benefits of Dr. Martich's use of CAD programs for orthodontic treatments. They report shorter treatment times, less discomfort during treatment, and better overall results.
If you're interested in learning more about the orthodontic services offered at Woodlands Village Dentistry, or if you'd like to schedule a consultation with Dr. Martich, please visit their website or give them a call today.
About Dr. Elliot Martich
He grew up in the Phoenix area and later attended the University of Arizona. After graduation, he became a member of the inaugural class at Midwestern University. Additionally, after graduating, he practiced in the valley for three years as a corporate dentist. His wife, Bianca, completed her master’s at Northern Arizona University. They then found themselves traveling to Flagstaff quite a bit, so it was an easy choice. In 2014 they decided to make the move to Flagstaff and purchase an office.
Woodlands Village Dentistry was founded by Dr. Bob Ruge in 1992. By 2014, Dr. Ruge was ready to retire and passed the practice on to me.
He enjoys all aspects of general dentistry, including fillings, crowns, root canals, and implants. He’ll be the first to tell you that he got into this profession because it’s fun! Outside of dentistry, he enjoys cooking, dirt biking, and anything technology related.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.