Complete Dental Care opens a new office in Phoenix, AZ, to provide quality dental care services at reasonable prices

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Dental Care has officially opened the doors to its new location, 15255 N 40th St, Suite 141, Phoenix, AZ 85032. This is not just any ordinary dental practice.
Owned and operated by Dr. Dan Rodda, this new modern facility offers the latest in dental technology and a spa-like environment, providing patients with an exceptional level of care and overall experience.
Dr. Rodda has 12 years of experience and participates in over 200 training hours every year, ensuring that he stays up to date with the latest techniques and treatments. This dedication to continued education translates into a superior level of care for patients. The new location in Paradise Valley is designed with patient comfort in mind, with a relaxing atmosphere and state-of-the-art technology.
When asked about the opening of the new location, Dr. Rodda said, "We are thrilled to offer our patients a new, modern facility that offers the latest in dental technology. Our goal is to provide patients with a comfortable and stress-free experience, and we believe our new location does just that."
Complete Dental Care offers a wide range of services, including preventative care, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, root canal therapy, and routine restorative treatments. The practice uses the latest technology, including digital X-rays and 3D imaging, to provide accurate diagnoses and treatment planning.
One of the unique features of Complete Dental Care is the spa-like environment. Patients can relax and unwind in a comfortable atmosphere while receiving exceptional dental care. The practice offers amenities such as streaming videos for entertainment, warm blankets, and aromatherapy to create a relaxing environment. "We want our patients to feel comfortable, relaxed, and taken care of," says Dr. Rodda.
The new location is conveniently located in Paradise Valley, making it easily accessible for patients in the surrounding areas. The practice offers flexible scheduling, including same-day appointments for emergencies. The friendly and knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing patients with the best possible care.
Dan Rodda, DDS has received over 200 5-star reviews from satisfied patients. Patients appreciate the personalized care they receive from Dr. Rodda and his team. One patient wrote, "Dr. Rodda and his staff are amazing! They made me feel comfortable and at ease during my visit. I highly recommend Complete Dental Care."
The new location is not just a dental practice, it's an experience. With the latest technology and a skilled team, patients can trust that they are receiving the best possible care.
Stop by and see for yourself what makes this practice stand out from the rest!
About Dr. Dan Rodda
Dr. Dan Rodda is a licensed dentist with over a decade of experience. He graduated from the School of dental medicine, University of New York, Buffalo, where he earned his Doctor of dental surgery degree.
He completed his General Practice Residency at Wishard Memorial Hospital, Indianapolis, where he got further training in oral surgery, IV sedation, and treating medically complex patients.
With almost 200 5-star reviews, Dr. Rodda is one of the best dentists in Paradise Valley. But despite his deep experience and knowledge, he never stops learning. He attends over 200+ hours of training each year to learn more and better dental care.
He continually gives back to his community through multiple medical outreach trips and community clinics, where he provides free dental procedures.
About Complete Dental Care, Paradise Valley, AZ
Complete Dental Care is your perfect choice for efficient and reliable dental treatment in Paradise Valley and surrounding areas in Phoenix, AZ.
With a state-of-the-art facility, cutting-edge technologies, and highly trained dental professionals, you can trust Complete Dental Care to take care of all your dental issues and restore your beautiful smile.
At Complete Dental Care, you can enjoy top-notch dental treatment, a comforting atmosphere, and excellent customer care service, all at reasonable rates.
Complete Dental Care Services in Paradise Valley, AZ
Complete Dental Care offers a variety of dental treatments in its Paradise Valley office, and they include the following;
Preventative Dentistry
Preventative dentistry is dental care treatment that helps you maintain good oral care and prevent diseases. Complete Dental Care offers various preventative dental treatments such as oral cancer screening, laser therapy, tooth sealants, and tooth extractions.
If you have suffered tooth decay or injury, restorative dentistry can help to restore or replace your damaged tooth and rebuild your smile. Dr. Rodda provides efficient restorative dental treatments such as tooth filling, dental implants, crowns and veneers, dental bridges, and root canals.
Cosmetic Dentistry
Even if you don’t experience any tooth decay or injury, you can still improve the appearance of your teeth and achieve your desired smile through cosmetic dentistry at Complete Dental Care Clinic. The various dental treatments you can choose from include GLO whitening, teeth whitening, veneers, laser gum recontouring, and tooth contouring.
For inquiries about your dental health, contact Complete Dental Care at 480-530-0492 or visit their website.
