Soutron enables companies to meet specialized information governance and access needs beyond SharePoint
Soutron is designed for organizing and managing information resources. It provides more advanced features and capabilities than general-purpose software such as SharePoint.”
— Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron Global
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, knowledge, and information management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces enhanced support for SharePoint, enabling companies to meet their users at their point of information access need and consumption while meeting information governance requirements. The advanced metadata management available includes the ability to enforce consistent metadata values, manage controlled vocabularies, and facilitate advanced search and retrieval.
“There are several reasons why an organization might choose to use a knowledge curator, archivist, or librarian and specialized software such as Soutron to organize data, information, and knowledge assets alongside SharePoint and IT policies,” states Tony Sadaat, President and CEO of Soutron Global. “Soutron is designed for organizing and managing information resources. It provides more advanced features and capabilities than general-purpose software such as SharePoint and can be customized to meet the specific needs of the organization.”
Soutron is designed specifically for managing collections of intellectual capital, such as research papers, patents, technical reports, architectural drawings, and other specialized documents. Advanced information management functionality includes features such as metadata tagging, taxonomy management, collection management, and integration with other systems. Organizations that use Soutron provide their users a controlled visibility into trusted information and other information at the user’’ point of need & consumption, resulting in increased intellectual capital reuse, increased collaboration, and new knowledge development, ensuring competitive advantages, reduced time to market, and increased awareness.
“Overall, the use of Soutron in addition to SharePoint to store your knowledge assets will ensure employees stop hunting, gathering, and stressing,” states Graham Partridge, VP of R&D at Soutron. “Soutron information management enables organizations to meet their users at their point of need and consumption, resulting in increased business advantages and competitiveness.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.