Sleep in Heavenly Peace Board of Directors adds two new members

Rapid growth over the last few years leads to Board of Directors expansion. Sleep in Heavenly Peace adds two new highly qualified members this month.

TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace Board of Directors has announced the addition of two new board members. Hon. Rosie Speedlin González, and Chad Sanders have joined the board effective April 1, 2023.Hon. Rosie Speedlin González graduated from St. Mary’s University Law School in 2001, then practiced law for almost 17 years, becoming the only lawyer in South Texas to be certified as a Child Welfare Specialist by the National Association of Counsel for Children prior to taking the bench. In her law career, she represented hundreds of foster children in the CPS system.In 2021, the Texas Diversity Council honored Rosie with the LGBTQ+ Individual Leadership Award.As an assistant professor at St. Mary’s University Law School, she co-taught the Child Welfare Law Seminar and taught the Child Abuse & Domestic Violence Class at UTSA Downtown campus as a guest lecturer for six semesters.Judge Gonzalez devoted her career as an attorney to obtaining fairness and justice for the disenfranchised and the voiceless, and as a judge she continues to be committed to ensuring that women have a seat at the policy making table of their respective communities of origin.Chad Sanders is the merchandising vice president of lumber for Lowe’s and as such is responsible for leading and executing a merchandising strategy for lumber, plywood, siding, and fencing that delivers a compelling value proposition for Lowe’s pro customers. Chad joined Lowe’s in 1996.Chad has more than 25 years of retail experience. Previously, he served as divisional merchandising manager in lumber. During his tenure, Chad also has served in various leadership roles including store operations, human resources, and merchandising.He also serves on the board for the Iredell Economic Development Corporation, and he is a member of the American Wood Protectors Association (AWPA).When asked for his thoughts on the new board members, Eddie Arnold, Chair of the Board of Directors said, “I am very grateful to have Rosie and Chad on the Sleep in Heavenly Peace board. I’ve known Rosie for several years and know that she will bring a much-needed perspective to our discussions ensuring that we are looking at angles we may not have considered before. Though I’ve only recently gotten to know Chad, I’m glad that he has stepped up and is willing to contribute to this board. His experience with Lowe’s will be invaluable to how we grow not only the board but SHP as a whole. Both of these new board members have a passion for helping children and will help protect our mission as we grow.”

