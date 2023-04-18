Kaiko Collaborates with MarketDesk to Leverage Cutting-Edge Cryptocurrency Market Data Solutions

MarketDesk offers top-notch software solutions for real-time data
Kaiko partners with MarketDesk to strengthen cryptocurrency market leadership and drive innovation in data platform and middleware solutions
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaiko is the leading data, analytics, indices, and research provider in the digital asset industry for institutional clients. It is set to strengthen its position in the emerging and traditional finance industry by partnering with MarketDesk, a Real-time data software provider.
Through the collaboration, Kaiko aims to leverage MarketDesk's innovative platform to deliver industrial grade, accurate and regulatory compliant data with no added infrastructure cost. MarketDesk's proprietary pub/sub middleware, BlueSky, built from decades of real-time data experience, offers a comprehensive global data framework for customized software solutions. The platform's real-time solutions give Kaiko the capability to easily service existing cryptocurrency markets and expand delivery options to future ones. This is accomplished with six global pods strategically situated to exploit the platform's real-time capability, also available by local designation.
Kaiko's mission is to execute the foundation of the new digital finance economy, serving as a single source for market information from both centralized and decentralized marketplaces. For each of its enterprise clients, Kaiko builds custom data plans designed to serve those who operate at every step of the investment and investable vehicle lifecycle, from financial products issuers to venues and market infrastructure players, to both buy and sell side. Kaiko is the partner of choice for market supervision actors and market surveillance solution builders.
The partnership with MarketDesk strengthens Kaiko's rigorous quality and depth of data delivery for emerging and traditional finance in global cryptocurrency, utilizing MarketDesk's rapid solution-based advantages for time-sensitive and efficient technology stacks.
Kaiko COO Élodie de Marchi commented on the value generated for financial market participants through this partnership: “The speed of traditional finance and digital markets is greatly aided by Kaiko’s partnering with MarketDesk. Applying MarketDesk’s unique technology platform for growing and demanding enterprise markets and institutional investors effectively elevates delivery, service and enhances our enterprise and institutional products.”
MarketDesk's CEO, Brice Hamon, expressed excitement in joining forces with Kaiko, stating MarketDesk is now positioned to deliver comprehensive high-quality cryptocurrency market data through its global, innovative cloud-based platform. “This is an exciting time for MarketDesk partnering with Kaiko, the leader in digital asset market data and services for institutions, as digital finance and traditional markets become more interspersed and transparent.”
Overall, the partnership between Kaiko and MarketDesk provides a variable advantage for growing market dominance in the emerging and traditional finance industry. The collaboration offers customizable software solutions without significant risk and costly investment, making it an attractive option for institutional investors and enterprises looking to gain a competitive edge in the cryptocurrency market.
About Kaiko:
Kaiko is the leading data, analytics, indices and research provider in the digital asset industry for institutional clients. Kaiko empowers market participants with accurate, transparent, and actionable financial data to be leveraged for a range of market activities. Kaiko’s mission is to be the foundation of the new digital and tokenized finance economy by serving as a single source for market information from both centralized and decentralized marketplaces. For each enterprise client, Kaiko builds custom data plans designed for backtesting, trading, risk management, analytics, valuation, research, integrations, indices, and more.
About MarketDesk:
MarketDesk offers cutting-edge software solutions to tackle the challenges of real-time data. With its mission to resolve legacy issues associated with real-time technologies, MarketDesk ingests data into a state-of-the-art cloud middleware called BlueSky. The software then disseminates the real-time data in a modern technology stack.
