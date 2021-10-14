Submit Release
MarketDesk announces New York Office sales team expansion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketDesk, the revolutionary market data solutions creator of unique content and products today announced expansion of its New York office sales team to meet growing business demand.

The expanded sales team with further additions anticipated is expected to meet the significant uptick in business and sales activity as the fourth quarter is underway looking to 2022.

Brice Hamon, MarketDesk CEO said, “Growing business activity and demand for MarketDesk solutions is coinciding with a heightened desire for normalcy in the marketplace so we’re expanding the sales team in New York to meet the challenge.”

John Robinson, Global Head of MarketDesk Sales added, “The demand for MarketDesk’s unique suite of market data solutions is growing and we are acting to meet that rising demand. Remote work options for new members of the New York Sales Team will help MarketDesk rise to the occasion in the fourth quarter and into next year.”

If you are interested in being part of the growing market data solutions team at MarketDesk, please contact John Robinson at (917) 589-7013.

About MarketDesk

MarketDesk provides innovative global market data solutions featuring a one-of-a-kind modern platform for content owners to distribute their financial data and content to a global community that prizes ease of use and mobility with cutting edge technology. Through MarketDesk, content owners can distribute their data to clients, reach new ones and connect employees and applications over the internet and mobile networks, under their brand and control.

Brice Hamon
MarketDesk
+1 917-292-3770
brice@marketdesk.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

