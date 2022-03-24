MarketDesk & Mace News announce new global financial news service: MDMaceNews
MDMaceNews to offer rapid financial macroeconomic news for the most demanding audience.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketDesk, the cloud solutions and market data integrator announced the launch of a joint financial news product with partner Mace News.
The featured rapid-fire news service called MDMaceNews delivers time-sensitive global macroeconomic news from credentialed journalists with decades of news experience.
Through the cloud solutions MarketDesk platform, MDMaceNews unites the speed of delivery for time-critical macroeconomic news important to decision-makers in a 24-hour global marketplace and original, in-depth analysis from an international team of proven financial news professionals.
With the pace of financial news increasing, decision-makers must respond to fast-changing market conditions. MDMaceNews offers minute-by-minute global breaking financial news available to anyone around the world with an internet connection.
Customization
A key strength of MDMaceNews is availability plus ease of use and customization for varied environments, whether individual or corporate. MDMaceNews can be utilized as a stand-alone or quickly integrated into an existing news or communications platform. Additional features can also be quickly incorporated upon request.
Brice Hamon, CEO at MarketDesk said, “MDMaceNews is an important milestone for us introducing reliable, fast, time-critical financial news impacting decisions for our clients as they happen. We’re proud to partner with Mace News in launching this news service.”
Tony Mace, CEO of Mace News, added, “We’re thrilled to make our real-time service widely available to market professionals on the MarketDesk global platform.”
MDMaceNews is available in a 30-day trial through the MarketDesk platform via web or mobile app. Ease of use is supported as a stand-alone or fast integration into an existing internal and or external communications platform.
The news service will be available to all registered users with a free 30-day trial. Signup is simple and available in seconds. For more information, please see https://www.marketdesk.com or email: sales@marketdesk.com.
About Mace News
Mace News delivers unique reporting on global macroeconomic news with heads-up alerts so investors won’t be caught off guard when news is breaking. Its experienced news team has deep knowledge of central banks, economic indicators, and other news that moves markets. Mace News provides authoritative news headlines and analysis at release time on key economic data and statements from policymakers.
About MarketDesk
MarketDesk provides innovative integrated global market data cloud-based solutions featuring a one-of-a-kind modern platform for content owners to distribute their financial data and content to a global community that prizes ease of use and mobility with cutting-edge technology.
In addition, MarketDesk offers market data integration cloud-based solutions for clients who wish to keep up with the pace of technology in the 21st century. Through MarketDesk, content owners can distribute their data to clients, reach new ones and connect employees and applications over the internet and mobile networks, all under their brand and control.
