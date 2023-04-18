Charge to Charge announces partnership with Datacap

Datacap Systems

The EV industry’s first purpose-built credit card terminal POS application aligns with the most advanced charging solutions to streamline payments for charging.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charge to Charge has chosen Datacap, leading hardware and processor-agnostic omnichannel payments provider for point of sale, as a preferred partner for its first-of-its-kind, turnkey EV charging POS software solution.

Located in Alpharetta, Georgia, and launching in Q2 2023, Charge to Charge’s solution is designed to address the new Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) requirements put forth by California Air Resources Board (CARB) Regulations regarding credit card payment acceptance, labeling, and reporting. These regulations specifically require disclosure of all fees at the point of sale and card present acceptance-based payments can no longer serve as the only methods at the EVSE to dispense energy. With the Charge to Charge solution, EV charging manufacturers, owners, operators and consumers can now enjoy the benefits of a turnkey EV charging point of sale software solution that comes with an online station management portal and support for digital signage.

“We’re excited to partner with Charge to Charge on the delivery of a stream-lined application with flexible payments for EV charging providers,” commented Justin Zeigler, Director of Product Strategy at Datacap Systems. “True omnichannel payments support coupled with multi-processor flexibility affords EV charging providers a welcome alternative to the verticalized solutions available today.”

“Our alliance with Datacap extends our partners a true omni-channel solution delivering the acceptance of in-app, online, and in-person payments on a single platform.,” said Lacey Frenzl, Vice President of Customer Experience at Charge to Charge. “The consumer experience in an unattended market is one of our greatest focuses when developing software, this solution ensures consumers truly have a best-in-class experience.”

Charge to Charge is easy to install and runs directly on outdoor-rated payment devices, which reduces costs and potential points of failure. The devices available through Datacap are EMV-certified solutions that accept both contact and contactless payment cards, as well as alternative payment solutions like digital wallets such as ApplePay and Google Pay. The Charge to Charge application is easily integrated into smart charging modules, and APIs are available for third-party app integration. Station operators can take advantage of the idle screen digital advertising and loyalty capability in the management portal to schedule and update ads.

Charge to Charge is brought to you by self-service payment industry experts with over 50 years of combined experience. We are here to support you and help you run a successful EV charging business. Learn more at www.chargetocharge.com. Payment terminals available through Las Vegas based distributor Unattended Card Payments Inc., learn more at www.ucp-inc.com.

About Datacap

Datacap builds industry-standard payment solutions for Point-of-Sale providers to meet the needs of merchants in any market. Security-centric solutions for virtually all processing platforms route through dozens of pre-certified devices from leading OEMs – all via a universal payment integration, empowering merchants to create a unified payments experience across brick and mortar, online, mobile and unattended applications. As the only channel-centric and processor-agnostic payments provider in the industry, Datacap is the ideal partner for any POS provider that’s serious about building a solution that will scale to address the needs of virtually any merchant, regardless of market or payment processing platform.

About Charge to Charge

Charge to Charge is located in Alpharetta, Georgia and is specialized in unattended payment acceptance and regulations within the EV charging industry. Our first-of-its-kind software is designed to address open payment acceptance and charging display regulations in real time. Our founders are seasoned professionals in the unattended and payment industries dedicated to empowering the EV Charging industry with a compliant, reliable and streamlined solution while creating a seamless experience for consumers.

