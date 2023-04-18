Axle AI launches AI-powered MAM for OpenDrives storage platform at NAB

Axle AI Logo

Content producers now have a game-changing solution for managing their digital assets at lightning speed, with new software from Axle AI on OpenDrives storage.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Content producers now have a game-changing solution for managing their digital assets at lightning speed, thanks to the partnership between Axle AI, the leading AI-powered media asset management (MAM) tool provider, and OpenDrives, the pioneer in high-performance storage solutions. This collaboration brings together Axle AI's media search and browser-based remote access capabilities with OpenDrives' scalable, high-throughput storage platform, providing a complete and integrated solution for smarter media asset management. A solution brief covering the combination is now online at https://axle.ai/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Solution-Brief_AxleAI_OpenDrives.pdf and https://opendrives.com/resources/type/solution-briefs/. The companies are both exhibiting at the North Hall of this week’s NAB show, Axle AI at booth N1021 and OpenDrives at booth N1861.

Axle AI's MAM software is renowned for its AI-driven capabilities that allow content producers to rapidly scan and enrich all media assets without imposing new workflows or file naming conventions. The Axle Tags AI/ML engines – automatic face recognition, object recognition, logo recognition and speech transcription – have made Axle AI the leading AI-powered MAM. With Axle AI's browser interface, users can easily search, manage, and repurpose their media assets, and even launch collaborative edit sessions through the Axledit cloud application, all with complete remote access capabilities.

OpenDrives' Atlas Core platform provides a high-performance storage backbone that complements Axle AI's capabilities perfectly. Leveraging OpenDrives' processing power, Axle AI runs its containerized server application modules directly on the OpenDrives platform, bringing the MAM application closer to the target data and accelerating critical media workflows. The containerized approach enables throughput that is nearly 100 times faster than traditional 10 Gigabit Ethernet-based solutions, making core functions of Axle AI such as file system scanning, metadata extraction, proxy generation, and AI/ML analysis significantly faster and more efficient.

"By integrating Axle AI's media processing engines as containers on the OpenDrives platform, we have achieved unprecedented levels of performance and throughput," said Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI. "This means that content producers can now search, manage, and repurpose their media assets in near-real time, making their creative workflows more efficient and productive than ever before."

In addition to its performance benefits, OpenDrives' Atlas Core platform is built on open standards and protocols, facilitating interoperability with other technologies. This enables seamless integration with popular video editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and Avid Media Composer, as well as media archiving platforms like Archiware P5 and Spectra Logic's Black Pearl, making Axle AI a perfect fit within the OpenDrives ecosystem.

The Axle AI and OpenDrives solution is designed to meet the needs of modern media and entertainment workflows, where efficient media asset management is crucial for productivity. With AI-driven tagging, remote access capabilities, and seamless integration with popular editing software and media archiving platforms, content producers can now unlock the full potential of their media assets and achieve a new level of efficiency and creativity.

To learn more about the Axle AI and OpenDrives solution, visit www.axle.ai and www.opendrives.com, and visit the companies at NAB - Axle AI at booth N1021 and OpenDrives at booth N1861.

About Axle AI

We make media smarter. Axle AI is the industry leader in AI-powered media asset management software. Its solutions have helped over 1,000 organizations improve how they create, share, and store digital video content with easy-to-install, use, and afford media management solutions that leverage the power of AI and machine learning. Axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, marketing, and government organizations worldwide.

To learn more about Axle AI, visit: www.axle.ai

