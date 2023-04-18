Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Joins Cytogel’s Advisory Board

Chris Christie, the 55th Governor of the State of New Jersey, joins Cytogel's Advisory Board
Cytogel Pharma announced the appointment of Chris Christie, the 55th Governor of the State of New Jersey, to its Advisory Board.
DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cytogel Pharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug candidates for safer pain management, announced the appointment of the Honorable Chris Christie, the 55th Governor of the State of New Jersey, to its Advisory Board. During his two terms in office, Governor Christie emphasized many important health issues including the opioid crisis. In 2017, Governor. Christie was appointed Chairman of the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, issuing a final report with more than 65 substantive recommendations. He is an advocate for safer & non-addictive pain management, such as CYT-1010, an alternative to classical opioids.
CYT-1010, an endomorphin compound, elucidates a novel mechanism of action, has demonstrated effective pain relief with no respiratory depression and little to no addiction potential. CYT-1010 is differentiated from the existing opioids and presents a safer alternative treatment for people in pain.
“Governor Christie has driven bipartisan attention toward achieving solutions to combat addiction from pain medications and other substances. It is a privilege to welcome Governor Christie to our esteemed Advisory Board,” said Dean Maglaris, CEO of Cytogel. "As a highly effective leader and dynamic catalyst for change, Governor Christie will help advance our mission of providing a non-addictive, safe and effective option for pain management. Governor Christie joins us at this critical time as we take CYT-1010 into phase 2 clinical development.”
Prior to his service as Governor, Mr. Christie served as the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey from January 2002 to December 2008. His office prosecuted 130 cases of political corruption at all levels of New Jersey government and never lost a case. He served as one of seventeen U.S. Attorneys on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee in Washington, DC.
He was in the private practice of law from 1987-2001 specializing in corporate law, securities matters and appellate advocacy. Mr. Christie graduated from the University of Delaware with a B.A. in Political Science in 1984. He was awarded a Juris Doctor degree by Seton Hall University School of Law in 1987, and is admitted to the Bar of the State of New Jersey, the U.S. District Court of New Jersey, and the United States Supreme Court.
In 2019, Governor Christie authored The New York Times best seller, Let Me Finish, about his life and career in New Jersey and as a candidate for President. In 2021, he authored the book, Republican Rescue, on the future of the Republican Party after the losses during the Trump years. Governor. Christie is now a Senior Legal and Political Commentator for ABC News and the Managing Member of the Christie Law Firm and Christie 55 Solutions, LLC in Morristown, NJ.
Governor Christie also serves on the boards of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in Parsippany, NJ, LifePoint Health in Nashville, TN, Saker Holdings in Middletown, NJ, Maxim Crane in Bridgeville, PA., and the Board of Directors of the New York Mets, appointed by owner Steve Cohen.
“Across the country and around the world, we understand the tragic increases in opioid fatalities but so far have been unsuccessful in stemming this pandemic, as the fatalities continue to rise. We must intensify efforts, at many levels and through multiple means, to beat this scourge. A cornerstone, foundational piece, is to find safe solutions for pain treatment and reduce or eliminate the use of addictive opioids. With Cytogel’s innovative CYT-1010, an alternative to classical opioid treatment, we are working hard to provide life-saving options at this critical time,” explained Former Governor Christie. “I’m proud to work with Dean Maglaris and the Cytogel team on the very exciting development of a safer, novel treatment for pain, that avoids the path to addiction.”
In addition to Governor Christie, luminaries across medical, scientific and advocacy communities have recently joined Cytogel’s advisory board, including: Retired U.S. Army Major General Gale Pollock, Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Congressman, Professor A. Thomas McLellan, PhD., former Deputy Director, White House Office on National Drug Control Policy; and Paul Mango, Former Deputy Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Each leader is helping to advocate for safer & non-addictive pain management as CYT-1010is entering Phase 2 Clinical Trials.
Furthermore, the U.S. Trademark Certificate of Registration has been issued for Cytogel’s, CYT-1010®. Cytogel also has a solid portfolio of issued patents and patent applications claiming multiple compositions and uses.
About Cytogel Pharma:
Cytogel Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel endomorphin molecules for treating moderate to severe pain, that could avoid the serious side effects of existing opioids and other analgesics.
The Company’s lead product candidate is CYT-1010, an endomorphin analog, with a novel mechanism of action that in pre-clinical studies and one clinical study, has shown fewer of the serious side effects of the classical opioids. This It is currently being developed for use in treating post-operative pain, by IV administration.
Disclosure Notice:
CYT-1010 is an investigational new drug and has not been approved by the FDA or any regulatory body for use in humans or animals. This release contains forward-looking information about CYT-1010 and a potential new indication for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe post-operative pain via IV administration. Any potential benefits that may be implied by these statements involves substantial risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among other things, the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, unfavorable additional analyses of existing data; uncertainties regarding the commercial success of CYT-1010; the risk that regulatory authorities may require additional data or may deny approval altogether; rejection by the regulatory authorities of the design and results from our clinical studies; the possibility that any new drug applications for CYT-1010 may never be filed with regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions and, if filed, may never be approved in any jurisdictions or, if approved, could be severely limited by negative and restrictive labeling to the extent that commercial forecasts for CYT-1010 may never be realized.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.