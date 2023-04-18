Prospects for Turkmen-Korean inter-parliamentary cooperation discussed

On April 17 this year, the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova held talks with the head of the Korea-Turkmenistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Lee Dal-gon. During the meeting, the prospects for further expansion of inter-parliamentary relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea were discussed.

Positively assessing the high level of interstate dialogue achieved in recent years, which is successfully developing in a bilateral and multilateral format, as well as through major international and regional organizations, the parties confirmed the desire of the two countries to give new impetus to the traditional partnership, initially built on the principles of equality and mutual respect.

During the meeting, the head of the Mejlis noted that at present, a solid legislative base has been created in Turkmenistan, which has absorbed the best world experience in this area. The important laws and regulations being developed and adopted, which have given a stable momentum to innovative reforms, are aimed at the successful solution of the tasks of political, economic and social development set by the President of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, issues of enhancing the exchange of experience, wide use of the possibilities of parliamentary diplomacy and the existing potential of inter-parliamentary relations in the interests of the peoples of the two states were discussed. In this context, the importance of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Groups created in the legislative bodies of both countries was noted.