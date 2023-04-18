What is the Purpose of Sofema Aviation Services’ Privileged Training Partner (PTP) Program?
SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com reviews the client benefits of the Privileged Training Partner (PTP) program
Sofema Aviation Services is an aviation consulting and training company that provides various aviation-related services to its clients. The company has a program called the “Privileged Training Partner Program,” which is designed to build long-term relationships with aviation companies and provide them with certain advantages.
SAS is a well-respected and established training provider in the aviation industry, offering a wide range of courses that cover many aspects of aviation safety, compliance, and management. As a Privileged Training Partner (PTP), organizations can benefit from access to high-quality training courses that are delivered by experienced industry professionals.
The nature of the relationship between Sofema Aviation Services and its Privileged Partners is based on collaboration and mutual benefits. As a Privileged Partner, an aviation company can benefit from a range of services and advantages, including:
> Sofema Aviation Services offers customized solutions to its Privileged Partners based on their specific needs and requirements – See here
> The company offers exclusive discounts to its Privileged Partners on all its services, including training, consulting, and regulatory compliance.
> Privileged Partners receive priority access to Sofema Aviation Services’ resources, including its consultants and trainers.
> Sofema Aviation Services provides tailored training programs to its Privileged Partners to meet their unique needs and requirements.
> SAS provides comprehensive training materials, including course materials, manuals, and a dedicated Library. As a PTP, organizations can access these materials to enhance their internal training programs.
> PTP Account Holders can Choose Now – Pay Later
The benefits of Sofema Online Corporate User Account
First but not limited to – Enrollment freedom. It means team members can be enrolled whenever it is convenient and without worrying about making the payment in advance. The other features include:
- All users receive -15% from a single course (10% from Packages & Diplomas)
- Monthly Invoices are issued with 30 Days to pay
- Free Soft copy of the material with 3 Cumulative Enrollments for any course
- The Company Account Manager has admin access to view the training status of the team
- A monthly status report and Invoice issued at the end of each month
- SOL Corporate User Account is open to all SAS – PTP members
The Privileged Partner Program is designed to build long-term relationships with aviation companies and provide them with a range of benefits and advantages that can help them achieve their goals and improve their overall performance.
SAS has extensive knowledge and experience in aviation compliance and regulatory requirements. As a PTP, organizations can benefit from SAS’s expertise and support to ensure they are meeting their regulatory obligations.
Want to become a Sofema Privileged Training Partner?
The PTP program is open to any organisation wishing to receive Sofema support and the opportunity to achieve significant savings.
Admission to the program may be requested at any time and this will be considered on its merit.
Want your staff to be fully compliant with the Regulatory Training Obligations?
>> Request PTP Partnership Today at team@sassofia.com <<
