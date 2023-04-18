The Society for Diversity Invites Students to Discuss the Neurodivergent College Experience

Calling college juniors and seniors to participate in neurodiversity panel discussion.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Diversity, the leading professional association devoted to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, is now accepting applications from neurodiverse college juniors and seniors to participate in the Neurodivergent College Experience. Moderated by Society President Leah Smiley, this panel discussion will be part of the organization’s 2023 Neurodiversity Summit: Wired for Success.
“Current students comprise our future labor force; understanding how colleges prepare them for work is critical to the future of DEI,” says Smiley. “The panel discussion will help raise awareness about the challenges neurodiverse college students face as they ready themselves for the workplace.”
Share your unique perspectives on the challenges and opportunities of being a neurodiverse college student!
REQUIREMENTS: students must be currently enrolled at a college or university as a junior or senior and have one or more neurodiverse conditions.
HOW TO APPLY: Please submit your resume and a paragraph explaining why you would like to join the discussion to ambermartin@societyfordiversity.org (subject line: panel discussion). The deadline to apply is May 30, 2023. Selected panelists will receive the discussion topics prior to the event.
The 2023 Neurodiversity Summit: Wired for Success will be a two-day, virtual conference that includes business insights, workforce interventions, accessibility, user experience, neurodiversity’s connection with disability, technological considerations, and how companies apply successfully neurodiverse strategies. For additional information on the summit, please visit www.societyfordiversity.org/summit.
About The Society for Diversity
The Society for Diversity works with professionals and executives to advance workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Since 2009, the Society for Diversity has combined education and technology to develop effective workforce DEI interventions. The global leader supports more than 1200 individual and corporate members with education and networking opportunities through its membership organization while its subsidiary, the Institute of Diversity Certification (IDC)®, is the world’s leading DEI certification program. For more information about The Society for Diversity, please visit www.societyfordiversity.org.
