Jedox builds ChatGPT Integration to bring Generative AI to Integrated Business Planning

Jedox announces an integration with ChatGPT that allows organizations to leverage generative AI in their integrated business planning (IBP) process.
The true potential lies in the AI–human partnership.”
— Vladislav Maličević, Chief Technology Officer at Jedox
FREIBURG, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jedox, the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform, announces an integration with ChatGPT that allows organizations to leverage generative AI in their integrated business planning (IBP) process.
The ChatGPT model allows users to leverage the power of ChatGPT without leaving the Jedox environment. Users can display monthly management reports with the chatbot on the front end of the Jedox ecosystem, adjust parameters, and get insights from ChatGPT side by side within Jedox. By incorporating ChatGPT into an integrated business planning process, finance teams can add qualitative context to IBP data and augment human interpretation, helping them communicate insights across the organization.
The addition of ChatGPT builds upon years of ongoing investments in AI technology, starting with the launch of Jedox AIssisted™ Planning in 2019. Jedox customers currently use Jedox AIssisted Planning to support use cases like predictive revenue forecasting and demand planning. With practical and intuitive wizards, planners can create forecasts that show multiple scenarios in no time. This means significant amounts of data can be processed easily, resulting in automated, accurate forecasting and profound data-based planning decisions.
“The true potential lies in the AI–human partnership,” states Vladislav Maličević, Chief Technology Officer at Jedox. “Our rapid deployment of this enhancement reflects the unmatched integration capabilities of the Jedox platform and our team’s ability to adapt the platform to accommodate emerging technologies and evolving business systems.”
The ChatGPT integration takes a few minutes to set up using a private API key, and Jedox provides a demo to take users through the steps. Because Jedox continuously integrates all the data that matters from business tools such as Excel, CRM, and ERPs with no programming or coding needed by finance teams, the addition of ChatGPT can help finance teams further enhance their ability to serve as business partners across their organization by translating data into actionable insights. To view the model, click here.
About Jedox
Jedox is the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,500 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn’t know was possible. http://www.jedox.com
