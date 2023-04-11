Leading German cosmetics brand asambeauty selects Jedox to accelerate planning process for multichannel sales strategy

Asambeauty, a part of the Ströer Group, partners with HENDRICKS, ROST & CIE (HRCIE), and Jedox for its integrated business planning solution.
We are proud that asambeauty has chosen Jedox as its integrated business planning solution, which will help further its sustainability goals through its more streamlined processes.”
— Jonathan Wood, Chief Revenue Officer at Jedox.
FREIBURG, DEUTSCHLAND, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jedox, the most adaptable planning and performance management platform serving the integrated business planning (IBP) needs of organizations across the world, announced today a new partnership with the leading German cosmetics company, asambeauty in cooperation with HRCIE for its sales and revenue planning.
With 1 million customers and over 33 million products sold annually (2021), asambeauty faced the challenge of ongoing forecasts and reports across multiple distribution channels. The fast-growing cosmetics company boasts an average of €140 million in sales (2021), but until recently, it had a very lengthy sales and revenue planning process with multiple data points across various channels and customers. As a result, asambeauty sought to streamline its workflow through a powerful planning solution that delivered customized sales planning and forecasting capabilities. In addition, the next phase of asambeauty’s digital transformation aligns with its philosophy on sustainability regarding the importance of protecting the environment and conserving resources.
“The budget and forecast values are reflected in detail within the Jedox platform for every combination of distributor, type of consumer, and individual brand, which is essential to the success of our multichannel sales strategy,” says Carsten Wick, Chief Financial Officer at asambeauty. “This solution gives us specific profitability analyses of each sales channel and region as well as sales services and parameters. It was exactly what we needed for our business model.”
As a globally operating brand distributing to 49 countries worldwide, asambeauty required a platform that could integrate into its multichannel business model and support high-performance, real-time calculations. As part of the Ströer Group, asambeauty regularly provides planning and forecasting information to the parent organization. This step is now also automated, and therefore easier and faster.
“We are proud that asambeauty has chosen Jedox as its integrated business planning solution, which will not only enable their multichannel sales strategy to become efficient, automated, reliable, and straightforward but will also help further its sustainability goals through its more streamlined processes,” says Jonathan Wood, CRO at Jedox.
About Jedox
Jedox is the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,500 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn’t know was possible. https://www.jedox.com/en/
About Asambeauty
Asambeauty is a globally active German company for effective premium cosmetics and has
developed into a comprehensive beauty experience in recent years thanks to a multi-channel approach. The own brands M. Asam®, ahuhu organic hair care, YOUTHLIFT®, FLORA MARETM and Kräuterhof® offer a broad portfolio of products in the areas of face, body, hair care, and make-up. The company's beauty expertise is also appreciated as a private label manufacturer. Today, asambeauty develops and produces over 1,000 articles "Made in Germany.” Special attention is paid to the interaction of selected herbal and state-of-the-art high-tech active ingredients and their application forms.
Christine Hohlbaum
Hohlbaum PR & Social Media
+49 177 8638661 email us here
Superplännen – The power of a great plan
You just read:
Leading German cosmetics brand asambeauty selects Jedox to accelerate planning process for multichannel sales strategy
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Christine Hohlbaum
Hohlbaum PR & Social Media
+49 177 8638661
email us here