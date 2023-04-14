Jedox is named Global Market Leader by BARC in Integrated Planning & Analytics for the Third Year in a Row

Jedox was recognized as a Market Leader for its flexible and user-friendly corporate performance management (CPM) and analytics platform for planning, budgeting, and forecasting. The platform also provides reporting, dashboarding, analysis, and financial consolidation, designed for business users. Another notable strength for Jedox includes its development environment for creating custom planning and analytics models, primarily via Excel formulas, with a supplementary marketplace for predefined but flexibly adaptable solutions and accelerators. The report also recognizes Jedox for the quality of its Excel integration and mobile access to Jedox content.
The BARC 2023 score is complemented by BARC’s The Planning Survey 22, in which Jedox ranked ‘top’ 18 times and ‘leading’ 84 times in 6 different peer groups of planning software. Jedox’s performance in KPIs such as ease of use, price to value, business value, data integration, planning content, predictive planning, forecasting, simulation, and recommendation is particularly noteworthy. Jedox achieved 94% satisfaction with its product among the users surveyed.
“With our adaptable cloud solution for planning, analysis, and reporting of enterprise-wide value creation processes, we help decision-makers around the world to successfully manage their organizations in a continuously fast-changing environment,” said Dr. Rolf Gegenmantel, Chief Product Officer at Jedox. “We are proud to be recognized by BARC as a Market Leader in Integrated Planning and Analytics for the third year in a row.”
This BARC Score focuses on the market for integrated planning and analytics (IP&A) products and portfolios. The combination of these topics is of high importance for a growing number of companies. Based on data points from various BARC surveys and many analyst interactions, vendors are rated on a variety of criteria, ranging from portfolio capabilities and architecture to financial performance, customer feedback, and sales and marketing strategy.
“Jedox provides a highly flexible platform that can be deployed across organizations to fulfill their demanding business planning and analytics needs,” states Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Analyst Data & Analytics at BARC. “It simplifies the planning process by driving efficiency and increasing collaboration.”
About Jedox
Jedox is the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,500 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn’t know was possible. http://www.jedox.com
