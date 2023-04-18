Knockaround Sunglasses Collaborates with the Grateful Dead to Launch Special Edition Sunglasses and Snow Goggles
We believe that the new line of sunglasses and snow goggles will embody the spirit and ethos of the Grateful Dead, and we can't wait to see our fans wearing them on the slopes or at the beach.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Knockaround Sunglasses, the premier affordable sunglasses brand, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Grateful Dead to create a line of limited-edition sunglasses and snow goggles. This multi-year collaboration will carry through the Grateful Dead's 60th anniversary as a band.
— Mark Pinkus
The new line of Grateful Dead sunglasses and snow goggles will feature iconic artwork and imagery from the band's history, including the famous "Steal Your Face" skull logo and other designs that have become synonymous with the Grateful Dead's unique style. The collection will be available for purchase exclusively on the Knockaround website and at select retailers.
"Knockaround is thrilled to be working with the Grateful Dead, one of the most iconic bands in music history," said Jeffrey R. Hennion, CEO of Knockaround. "We believe that the Grateful Dead's loyal fan base will be excited to own a piece of this exclusive collection, and we can't wait to see the reaction from our customers and their fans alike."
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Knockaround on this exciting new venture," said Mark Pinkus, President of Rhino Records. "We believe that the new line of sunglasses and snow goggles will embody the spirit and ethos of the Grateful Dead, and we can't wait to see our fans wearing them on the slopes or at the beach."
The new collection of Grateful Dead sunglasses and snow goggles will be available for purchase starting in late 2023.
About Knockaround
About Knockaround
Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, founded by Adam “Ace” Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses that won’t break the bank. Knockaround has grown to offer numerous different frame styles in a wide range of colors, ongoing Limited Edition special releases, collaborations, and an interactive “design your own” custom sunglasses shop. Knockaround Sunglasses have been featured in GQ, US Weekly, and The Today Show and worn by countless celebrities, including Matthew McConaughey, John Mayer, Natalie Portman, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend. For more information, visit Knockaround.com or follow (@knockaround) on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
About the Grateful Dead
The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 55th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.
Franky Zambrano
Knockaround
+1 (619)-383-2141
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok