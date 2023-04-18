IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Gausium’s Phantas Wins the 2023 Distributor Choice Award in Technology & Innovation Category

SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a leading provider of innovative autonomous cleaning solutions, is proud to announce that its floor cleaning robot Phantas has won the Sanitary Maintenance 2023 Distributor Choice Award.

The Distributor Choice Award program is a prestigious industry recognition, highlighting products that have made a difference in the businesses of distributors and their customers. The ballots were sent to Sanitary Maintenance readers who had the opportunity to choose the top three products they deemed the best in the industry. Distributors identified their favorite products based on best selling, most preferred, most recommended, and most innovative, among other criteria.

Gausium's Phantas was chosen as the winner in the Technology & Innovation category for its revolutionary technologies. The cleaning robot uses advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to navigate and clean facilities autonomously. The robot is designed to clean floors, carpets, and hard-to-reach areas, including under-desk areas. It can also detect and avoid obstacles in its path, and perform autonomous spot cleaning where contaminations are identified.

The company is proud to be at the forefront of the industry, delivering innovative solutions that have a meaningful impact on the lives of both individuals and businesses.

Peter Kwestro, Global BD Director of Gausium, stated: "We are proud that Gausium has been honored with the Distributor Choice Award. As a young market leader in an industry with many well-established business relationships, this award holds a special place next to our innovation awards. It will motivate us even more to keep on learning, growing and improving on all aspects of our business."

Gausium is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

