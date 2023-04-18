Gausium’s Phantas Wins the 2023 Distributor Choice Award in Technology & Innovation Category
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a leading provider of innovative autonomous cleaning solutions, is proud to announce that its floor cleaning robot Phantas has won the Sanitary Maintenance 2023 Distributor Choice Award.
The Distributor Choice Award program is a prestigious industry recognition, highlighting products that have made a difference in the businesses of distributors and their customers. The ballots were sent to Sanitary Maintenance readers who had the opportunity to choose the top three products they deemed the best in the industry. Distributors identified their favorite products based on best selling, most preferred, most recommended, and most innovative, among other criteria.
Gausium's Phantas was chosen as the winner in the Technology & Innovation category for its revolutionary technologies. The cleaning robot uses advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to navigate and clean facilities autonomously. The robot is designed to clean floors, carpets, and hard-to-reach areas, including under-desk areas. It can also detect and avoid obstacles in its path, and perform autonomous spot cleaning where contaminations are identified.
The company is proud to be at the forefront of the industry, delivering innovative solutions that have a meaningful impact on the lives of both individuals and businesses.
Peter Kwestro, Global BD Director of Gausium, stated: "We are proud that Gausium has been honored with the Distributor Choice Award. As a young market leader in an industry with many well-established business relationships, this award holds a special place next to our innovation awards. It will motivate us even more to keep on learning, growing and improving on all aspects of our business."
For more information about Gausium and its products, please visit the company's website at www.gausium.com.
Wilson Dong
The Distributor Choice Award program is a prestigious industry recognition, highlighting products that have made a difference in the businesses of distributors and their customers. The ballots were sent to Sanitary Maintenance readers who had the opportunity to choose the top three products they deemed the best in the industry. Distributors identified their favorite products based on best selling, most preferred, most recommended, and most innovative, among other criteria.
Gausium's Phantas was chosen as the winner in the Technology & Innovation category for its revolutionary technologies. The cleaning robot uses advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to navigate and clean facilities autonomously. The robot is designed to clean floors, carpets, and hard-to-reach areas, including under-desk areas. It can also detect and avoid obstacles in its path, and perform autonomous spot cleaning where contaminations are identified.
The company is proud to be at the forefront of the industry, delivering innovative solutions that have a meaningful impact on the lives of both individuals and businesses.
Peter Kwestro, Global BD Director of Gausium, stated: "We are proud that Gausium has been honored with the Distributor Choice Award. As a young market leader in an industry with many well-established business relationships, this award holds a special place next to our innovation awards. It will motivate us even more to keep on learning, growing and improving on all aspects of our business."
For more information about Gausium and its products, please visit the company's website at www.gausium.com.
Wilson Dong
Gausium
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other