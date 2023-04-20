The Society for Diversity Calls for IT Speakers for 2023 Neurodiversity Summit

Technological advancements and support for neurodiverse workforces
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Diversity is now accepting speaker submissions for the 2023 Neurodiversity Summit: Wired for Success. Scheduled for October 19-20, 2023, the virtual event brings together experts, leaders, professionals, and students from the DEI field and neurodiversity spectrum to discuss experiences, best practices, and strategies for creating a more inclusive world, on and off the computer.
“We are excited to discuss how we can create a more inclusive world for neurodivergent individuals with the brightest minds in IT,” said Leah Smiley, President of The Society for Diversity. “A diverse workforce is a more productive workforce, and technology can be a powerful tool for creating a more equitable and just society.”
The Society for Diversity is seeking speakers with expertise in IT and neurodiversity to discuss creating inclusive IT environments, using technology to support neurodiversity, unconscious programming biases, or closely related topics.
SUBMIT A PROPOSAL: Please outline your topic, the problem, solution(s), supporting concepts for discussion, and your expertise, including links to recordings of past speaking engagements. Submissions should be emailed to kledford@societyfordiversity.org by April 30, 2023.
Speakers will be selected based on their expertise, experience, and ability to educate, engage, and inspire attendees.
The 2023 Neurodiversity Summit: Wired for Success will be a two-day, virtual conference that includes business insights, workforce interventions, accessibility, user experience, neurodiversity’s connection with disability, technological considerations, and how companies apply successfully neurodiverse strategies. For additional information on the summit, please visit www.societyfordiversity.org/summit.
About The Society for Diversity
The Society for Diversity works with professionals and executives to advance workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Since 2009, the Society for Diversity has combined education and technology to develop effective workforce DEI interventions. The global leader supports more than 1200 individual and corporate members with education and networking opportunities through its membership organization while its subsidiary, the Institute of Diversity Certification (IDC)®, is the world’s leading DEI certification program. For more information about The Society for Diversity, please visit www.societyfordiversity.org.
