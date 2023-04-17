Senate Bill 579 Printer's Number 589

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 589

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

579

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, BREWSTER, KANE,

SCHWANK, COLLETT, STREET, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA,

TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 17, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 17, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 29, 2006 (P.L.1471, No.165),

entitled "An act providing for a sexual assault evidence

collection program and for powers and duties of the

Department of Health and the Pennsylvania State Police;

establishing civil immunity; and providing for rights of

sexual assault victims," further providing for definitions

and for sexual assault evidence collection program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "SART" in section 2 of the act

of November 29, 2006 (P.L.1471, No.165), known as the Sexual

Assault Testing and Evidence Collection Act, is amended and the

section is amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

["SART." The Sexual Assault Response Team.]

* * *

