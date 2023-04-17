Senate Bill 579 Printer's Number 589

There were 2,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,028 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 589
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
579
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, BREWSTER, KANE,
SCHWANK, COLLETT, STREET, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA,
TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 17, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 17, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 29, 2006 (P.L.1471, No.165),
entitled "An act providing for a sexual assault evidence
collection program and for powers and duties of the
Department of Health and the Pennsylvania State Police;
establishing civil immunity; and providing for rights of
sexual assault victims," further providing for definitions
and for sexual assault evidence collection program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "SART" in section 2 of the act
of November 29, 2006 (P.L.1471, No.165), known as the Sexual
Assault Testing and Evidence Collection Act, is amended and the
section is amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
["SART." The Sexual Assault Response Team.]
* * *
