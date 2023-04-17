Senate Bill 595 Printer's Number 590

There were 2,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,028 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 590
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
595
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, DUSH, STEFANO, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA AND
HUTCHINSON, APRIL 17, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 17, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in general provisions relating to operation of
vehicles, further providing for obedience to authorized
persons directing traffic and providing for drivers in
organized motorcycle processions; and, in rules of the road
in general, further providing for following too closely.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3102(2) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 3102. Obedience to authorized persons directing traffic.
No person shall willfully fail or refuse to comply with any
lawful order or direction of:
* * *
(2) any appropriately attired person, including an agent
or employee of the funeral director during a funeral or a
designated member of an organized motorcycle procession under
section 3107.1 (relating to drivers in organized motorcycle
processions), authorized to direct, control or regulate
traffic;
