Senate Bill 597 Printer's Number 592

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 592

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

597

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, FLYNN, LANGERHOLC, BOSCOLA, DUSH,

BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, YAW, COMITTA, MILLER, KANE,

KEARNEY, BREWSTER, DILLON, ROBINSON, REGAN, STEFANO AND

ARGALL, APRIL 17, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 17, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options,

further providing for definitions, for fund, for application

and approval process, for Federal funding, for coordination

and consolidation, for operating program, for asset

improvement program, for new initiatives program, for

programs of Statewide significance and for program oversight

and administration, providing for small purchase procedures

and repealing provisions relating to evaluation of private

investment opportunities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "asset maintenance costs,"

"community transportation service" or "shared ride service,"

"community transportation system," "local transportation

organization," "operating expenses" and "Public Passenger

Transportation Performance Report" in section 1503 of Title 74

of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the

section is amended by adding definitions to read:

§ 1503. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

