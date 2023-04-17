Senate Bill 597 Printer's Number 592

There were 2,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,090 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 592
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
597
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, FLYNN, LANGERHOLC, BOSCOLA, DUSH,
BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, YAW, COMITTA, MILLER, KANE,
KEARNEY, BREWSTER, DILLON, ROBINSON, REGAN, STEFANO AND
ARGALL, APRIL 17, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 17, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options,
further providing for definitions, for fund, for application
and approval process, for Federal funding, for coordination
and consolidation, for operating program, for asset
improvement program, for new initiatives program, for
programs of Statewide significance and for program oversight
and administration, providing for small purchase procedures
and repealing provisions relating to evaluation of private
investment opportunities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "asset maintenance costs,"
"community transportation service" or "shared ride service,"
"community transportation system," "local transportation
organization," "operating expenses" and "Public Passenger
Transportation Performance Report" in section 1503 of Title 74
of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the
section is amended by adding definitions to read:
§ 1503. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
