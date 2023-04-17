Senate Bill 600 Printer's Number 597

There were 2,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,028 in the last 365 days.
been involved, associated or in competition with the
defendant in the sale, manufacture, distribution or delivery
of any controlled substance or counterfeit controlled
substance in violation of The Controlled Substance, Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Act or similar law of any other state,
the District of Columbia or the United States, and the
defendant committed the killing or was an accomplice to the
killing as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 306(c), and the killing
resulted from or was related to that association, involvement
or competition to promote the defendant's activities in
selling, manufacturing, distributing or delivering controlled
substances or counterfeit controlled substances.
(15) At the time of the killing, the victim was or had
been a nongovernmental informant or had otherwise provided
any investigative, law enforcement or police agency with
information concerning criminal activity and the defendant
committed the killing or was an accomplice to the killing as
defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 306(c), and the killing was in
retaliation for the victim's activities as a nongovernmental
informant or in providing information concerning criminal
activity to an investigative, law enforcement or police
agency.
(16) The victim was a child under 12 years of age.
(17) At the time of the killing, the victim was in her
third trimester of pregnancy or the defendant had knowledge
of the victim's pregnancy.
(18) At the time of the killing the defendant was
subject to a court order restricting in any way the
defendant's behavior toward the victim pursuant to 23 Pa.C.S.
Ch. 61 (relating to protection from abuse) or any other order
