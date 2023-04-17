Submit Release
Senate Bill 600 Printer's Number 597

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - been involved, associated or in competition with the

defendant in the sale, manufacture, distribution or delivery

of any controlled substance or counterfeit controlled

substance in violation of The Controlled Substance, Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Act or similar law of any other state,

the District of Columbia or the United States, and the

defendant committed the killing or was an accomplice to the

killing as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 306(c), and the killing

resulted from or was related to that association, involvement

or competition to promote the defendant's activities in

selling, manufacturing, distributing or delivering controlled

substances or counterfeit controlled substances.

(15) At the time of the killing, the victim was or had

been a nongovernmental informant or had otherwise provided

any investigative, law enforcement or police agency with

information concerning criminal activity and the defendant

committed the killing or was an accomplice to the killing as

defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 306(c), and the killing was in

retaliation for the victim's activities as a nongovernmental

informant or in providing information concerning criminal

activity to an investigative, law enforcement or police

agency.

(16) The victim was a child under 12 years of age.

(17) At the time of the killing, the victim was in her

third trimester of pregnancy or the defendant had knowledge

of the victim's pregnancy.

(18) At the time of the killing the defendant was

subject to a court order restricting in any way the

defendant's behavior toward the victim pursuant to 23 Pa.C.S.

Ch. 61 (relating to protection from abuse) or any other order

20230SB0600PN0597 - 7 -

Senate Bill 600 Printer's Number 597

