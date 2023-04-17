Senate Bill 598 Printer's Number 593

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 593

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

598

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, FARRY, SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN AND

LANGERHOLC, APRIL 17, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 17, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in wiretapping and electronic

surveillance, further providing for expiration of chapter.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5781 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 5781. Expiration of chapter.

This chapter expires December 31, [2023] 2028, unless

extended by statute.

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

