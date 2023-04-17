Senate Bill 598 Printer's Number 593

There were 2,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,026 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 593
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
598
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, FARRY, SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN AND
LANGERHOLC, APRIL 17, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 17, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in wiretapping and electronic
surveillance, further providing for expiration of chapter.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5781 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 5781. Expiration of chapter.
This chapter expires December 31, [2023] 2028, unless
extended by statute.
Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
