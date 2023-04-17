Senate Bill 599 Printer's Number 596

There were 2,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,960 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 596
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
599
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, AUMENT, STEFANO,
KANE, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON, J. WARD AND
REGAN, APRIL 17, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 17, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in consolidated county assessment,
further providing for exemptions from taxation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 8812(b)(1) of Title 53 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and subsection (a)
is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 8812. Exemptions from taxation.
(a) General rule.--The following property shall be exempt
from all county, city, borough, town, township, road, poor,
county institution district and school real estate taxes:
* * *
(16) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (b) or
any other provision of this chapter to the contrary, all
veterans' organizations known as Veterans of Foreign Wars and
the American Legion which are founded, endowed and maintained
by public or private charity, together with the grounds
