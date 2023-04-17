Senate Bill 599 Printer's Number 596

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 596

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

599

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, AUMENT, STEFANO,

KANE, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON, J. WARD AND

REGAN, APRIL 17, 2023

REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 17, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in consolidated county assessment,

further providing for exemptions from taxation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 8812(b)(1) of Title 53 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and subsection (a)

is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 8812. Exemptions from taxation.

(a) General rule.--The following property shall be exempt

from all county, city, borough, town, township, road, poor,

county institution district and school real estate taxes:

* * *

(16) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (b) or

any other provision of this chapter to the contrary, all

veterans' organizations known as Veterans of Foreign Wars and

the American Legion which are founded, endowed and maintained

by public or private charity, together with the grounds

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18