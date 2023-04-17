Senate Bill 602 Printer's Number 599

There were 2,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,065 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 599
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
602
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY, FONTANA, KANE, HAYWOOD,
L. WILLIAMS, SANTARSIERO, BREWSTER, COSTA, MUTH AND COLLETT,
APRIL 17, 2023
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 17, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for infertility care coverage.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 635.9. Infertility Care Coverage.--(a) A health
insurance policy covered under this section shall include
coverage for infertility care and shall waive cost-sharing
requirements related to infertility care.
(b) Infertility care coverage under this section shall be
