Senate Bill 602 Printer's Number 599

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 599

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

602

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY, FONTANA, KANE, HAYWOOD,

L. WILLIAMS, SANTARSIERO, BREWSTER, COSTA, MUTH AND COLLETT,

APRIL 17, 2023

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 17, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for infertility care coverage.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.9. Infertility Care Coverage.--(a) A health

insurance policy covered under this section shall include

coverage for infertility care and shall waive cost-sharing

requirements related to infertility care.

(b) Infertility care coverage under this section shall be

