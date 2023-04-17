Senate Bill 601 Printer's Number 598

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 598

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

601

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, FONTANA,

HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KANE, BREWSTER, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, COSTA,

DILLON, MUTH AND COLLETT, APRIL 17, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 17, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694),

entitled "An act prohibiting discrimination in rate of pay

because of sex; conferring powers and imposing duties on the

Department of Labor and Industry; and prescribing penalties,"

providing for pay ranges.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694),

known as the Equal Pay Law, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 3.1. Pay Ranges.--(a) An employer shall provide the

pay range and the factors the employer considers in setting pay

ranges to:

(1) An applicant for a position offered in a job posting.

(2) An employe who is a candidate for a position offered as

an internal transfer or promotion.

(b) If no pay range exists, an employer shall provide the

minimum wage or salary set by the employer before the employer

posted the position or offered an internal transfer or

