Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,953 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 601 Printer's Number 598

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 598

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

601

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, FONTANA,

HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KANE, BREWSTER, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, COSTA,

DILLON, MUTH AND COLLETT, APRIL 17, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 17, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694),

entitled "An act prohibiting discrimination in rate of pay

because of sex; conferring powers and imposing duties on the

Department of Labor and Industry; and prescribing penalties,"

providing for pay ranges.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694),

known as the Equal Pay Law, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 3.1. Pay Ranges.--(a) An employer shall provide the

pay range and the factors the employer considers in setting pay

ranges to:

(1) An applicant for a position offered in a job posting.

(2) An employe who is a candidate for a position offered as

an internal transfer or promotion.

(b) If no pay range exists, an employer shall provide the

minimum wage or salary set by the employer before the employer

posted the position or offered an internal transfer or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Bill 601 Printer's Number 598

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more