Senate Bill 601 Printer's Number 598

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 598
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
601
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, FONTANA,
HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KANE, BREWSTER, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, COSTA,
DILLON, MUTH AND COLLETT, APRIL 17, 2023
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 17, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694),
entitled "An act prohibiting discrimination in rate of pay
because of sex; conferring powers and imposing duties on the
Department of Labor and Industry; and prescribing penalties,"
providing for pay ranges.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694),
known as the Equal Pay Law, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 3.1. Pay Ranges.--(a) An employer shall provide the
pay range and the factors the employer considers in setting pay
ranges to:
(1) An applicant for a position offered in a job posting.
(2) An employe who is a candidate for a position offered as
an internal transfer or promotion.
(b) If no pay range exists, an employer shall provide the
minimum wage or salary set by the employer before the employer
posted the position or offered an internal transfer or
