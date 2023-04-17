Senate Bill 603 Printer's Number 600

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - unlawful possession of ballots and counterfeiting ballots,

for forging and destroying ballots, for tampering with voting

machines, for destroying, defacing or removing notices, et

cetera, for police officers at polling places, for peace

officer, failure to quell disturbances at polls, hindering or

delaying election officers and others, for election officers

permitting unregistered electors to vote, challenges and

refusing to permit qualified electors to vote, for election

officers refusing to permit elector to vote in proper party

at primaries, for frauds by election officers, for prying

into ballots, for interference with primaries and elections,

frauds and conspiracy, for persons interfering in other

districts, for assault and battery at polls, for unlawful

assistance in voting, for election officers permitting

unlawful assistance, for failure to keep and return record of

assisted voters, for unlawful voting, for elector voting

ballot of wrong party at primary, for repeat voting at

elections, for removing ballots, for commissioners to take

soldiers' votes, for fraudulent voting by soldiers, for

bribery at elections, for receipts and disbursements of

primary and election expenses by persons other than

candidates and treasurers, for receipts of primary and

election expenses by unauthorized persons, for contributions

by corporations or unincorporated associations, for failure

to file expense account, for prohibiting duress and

intimidation of voters and interference with the free

exercise of the elective franchise, for failure to perform

duty, for hindering or delaying performance of duty and for

violation of any provision of act.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 417(b) of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended to read:

Section 417. Appointment of Watchers.--

* * *

(b) Each watcher so appointed must be a qualified registered

elector of the county in which the election district for which

the watcher was appointed is located and must have completed

training required for poll watchers under section 1302-E(c)(8).

Each watcher so appointed shall be authorized to serve in the

election district for which the watcher was appointed and, when

the watcher is not serving in the election district for which

the watcher was appointed, in any other election district in the

20230SB0603PN0600 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44