Senate Bill 603 Printer's Number 600

There were 2,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,953 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - unlawful possession of ballots and counterfeiting ballots,
for forging and destroying ballots, for tampering with voting
machines, for destroying, defacing or removing notices, et
cetera, for police officers at polling places, for peace
officer, failure to quell disturbances at polls, hindering or
delaying election officers and others, for election officers
permitting unregistered electors to vote, challenges and
refusing to permit qualified electors to vote, for election
officers refusing to permit elector to vote in proper party
at primaries, for frauds by election officers, for prying
into ballots, for interference with primaries and elections,
frauds and conspiracy, for persons interfering in other
districts, for assault and battery at polls, for unlawful
assistance in voting, for election officers permitting
unlawful assistance, for failure to keep and return record of
assisted voters, for unlawful voting, for elector voting
ballot of wrong party at primary, for repeat voting at
elections, for removing ballots, for commissioners to take
soldiers' votes, for fraudulent voting by soldiers, for
bribery at elections, for receipts and disbursements of
primary and election expenses by persons other than
candidates and treasurers, for receipts of primary and
election expenses by unauthorized persons, for contributions
by corporations or unincorporated associations, for failure
to file expense account, for prohibiting duress and
intimidation of voters and interference with the free
exercise of the elective franchise, for failure to perform
duty, for hindering or delaying performance of duty and for
violation of any provision of act.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 417(b) of the act of June 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is
amended to read:
Section 417. Appointment of Watchers.--
* * *
(b) Each watcher so appointed must be a qualified registered
elector of the county in which the election district for which
the watcher was appointed is located and must have completed
training required for poll watchers under section 1302-E(c)(8).
Each watcher so appointed shall be authorized to serve in the
election district for which the watcher was appointed and, when
the watcher is not serving in the election district for which
the watcher was appointed, in any other election district in the
20230SB0603PN0600 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44