Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,080 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 606 Printer's Number 602

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - of the individual until a placement has been secured.

(6) Once a responsible entity has exhausted its network

and appropriate out-of-network options, or after another 48

hours has elapsed from a request for assistance, the

responsible entity shall notify the department of the failure

to find the necessary placement.

(c) Department responsibilities.--The department shall,

after being notified of the failure to find medically

appropriate placement under subsection (b)(6):

(1) Establish an internal team to work with the

responsible entity to determine next steps to address

barriers to a postacute placement in a timely matter.

(2) If a barrier is clinically based, convene

conversations with clinical leaders of the responsible entity

to understand and resolve these barriers.

(3) If a barrier to admission requires other State

agencies to resolve the issue, convene a conference call with

the appropriate State agency representatives, providers,

responsible entities and other payors as well as others

needed to resolve the issues.

(4) If a barrier concerns payment, facilitate a

discussion with the responsible entity to address network

adequacy and payment issues with the responsible entity and

consult with the Insurance Department, as may be appropriate,

to address network adequacy issues.

(5) Collect data about the interventions under this

subsection and review the data as part of relevant licensing

surveys.

(6) Require corrective action plans from responsible

entities, as appropriate.

20230SB0606PN0602 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 606 Printer's Number 602

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more