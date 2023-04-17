Senate Bill 606 Printer's Number 602

There were 2,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,080 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17
(6) Once a responsible entity has exhausted its network
and appropriate out-of-network options, or after another 48
hours has elapsed from a request for assistance, the
responsible entity shall notify the department of the failure
to find the necessary placement.
(c) Department responsibilities.--The department shall,
after being notified of the failure to find medically
appropriate placement under subsection (b)(6):
(1) Establish an internal team to work with the
responsible entity to determine next steps to address
barriers to a postacute placement in a timely matter.
(2) If a barrier is clinically based, convene
conversations with clinical leaders of the responsible entity
to understand and resolve these barriers.
(3) If a barrier to admission requires other State
agencies to resolve the issue, convene a conference call with
the appropriate State agency representatives, providers,
responsible entities and other payors as well as others
needed to resolve the issues.
(4) If a barrier concerns payment, facilitate a
discussion with the responsible entity to address network
adequacy and payment issues with the responsible entity and
consult with the Insurance Department, as may be appropriate,
to address network adequacy issues.
(5) Collect data about the interventions under this
subsection and review the data as part of relevant licensing
surveys.
(6) Require corrective action plans from responsible
entities, as appropriate.
