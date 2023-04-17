Senate Bill 606 Printer's Number 602

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - of the individual until a placement has been secured.

(6) Once a responsible entity has exhausted its network

and appropriate out-of-network options, or after another 48

hours has elapsed from a request for assistance, the

responsible entity shall notify the department of the failure

to find the necessary placement.

(c) Department responsibilities.--The department shall,

after being notified of the failure to find medically

appropriate placement under subsection (b)(6):

(1) Establish an internal team to work with the

responsible entity to determine next steps to address

barriers to a postacute placement in a timely matter.

(2) If a barrier is clinically based, convene

conversations with clinical leaders of the responsible entity

to understand and resolve these barriers.

(3) If a barrier to admission requires other State

agencies to resolve the issue, convene a conference call with

the appropriate State agency representatives, providers,

responsible entities and other payors as well as others

needed to resolve the issues.

(4) If a barrier concerns payment, facilitate a

discussion with the responsible entity to address network

adequacy and payment issues with the responsible entity and

consult with the Insurance Department, as may be appropriate,

to address network adequacy issues.

(5) Collect data about the interventions under this

subsection and review the data as part of relevant licensing

surveys.

(6) Require corrective action plans from responsible

entities, as appropriate.

