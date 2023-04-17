Submit Release
Senate Bill 610 Printer's Number 605

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 605

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

610

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, BROOKS, FONTANA,

HUGHES, FLYNN, KANE, BREWSTER, STREET, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA,

L. WILLIAMS AND MUTH, APRIL 17, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 17, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in professional employees, providing

for professional librarian.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1116. Professional Librarian.--Each public school in

this Commonwealth shall employ at least one professional

librarian who is certified under 24 Pa.C.S. § 9319 (relating to

certification of library personnel).

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

