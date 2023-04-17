Senate Bill 610 Printer's Number 605

There were 2,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,086 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 605
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
610
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, BROOKS, FONTANA,
HUGHES, FLYNN, KANE, BREWSTER, STREET, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA,
L. WILLIAMS AND MUTH, APRIL 17, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 17, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in professional employees, providing
for professional librarian.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1116. Professional Librarian.--Each public school in
this Commonwealth shall employ at least one professional
librarian who is certified under 24 Pa.C.S. § 9319 (relating to
certification of library personnel).
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
