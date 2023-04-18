OOm - EIN Presswire For April 2023 - Performance Max (Pmax)

OOm, one of the top digital marketing companies in Singapore, is excited to announce the addition of Performance Max to their suite of Google Marketing Solutions.
SINGAPORE, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OOm, one of the top digital marketing companies in Singapore, is excited to announce the addition of Performance Max to their suite of Google Marketing Solutions. This powerful new tool will allow OOm to offer clients an even more comprehensive range of digital marketing services, to drive maximum return on investment (ROI) and growth for businesses across various industries.
When it comes to digital marketing, the expertise of OOm's performance strategists is an absolute must-have. Their deep understanding of the industry and ability to craft effective strategies for clients is unparalleled. This innovative new tool will allow their digital marketing team to take their clients' strategies even further, providing them access to powerful resources, which helps them achieve their business goals. Performance Max also allows businesses to reach their potential customers across all of Google's advertising channels, including Google Search, YouTube, Gmail, and Google Discover. With the combination of OOm's expertise and Performance Max's capabilities, clients can be confident that they are receiving a truly comprehensive and effective digital marketing solution.
The addition of Performance Max to Google Marketing Solutions is hailed as an exciting innovation, and the company offering the service is delighted to provide it to its clients. This service can help businesses maximise the potential of their digital advertising campaigns, enabling them to achieve optimal outcomes. By utilising the machine learning algorithms of Google, Performance Max allows companies to optimise their digital ads, enhancing their ability to reach their target audience more effectively.
The automated approach of Performance Max is consistent with the values of transparency and accountability held by the digital marketing agency. By harnessing the power of Google's machine learning, the company ensures that its client's campaigns are continually optimised for better performance. That, in turn, helps clients achieve their marketing goals and generate more leads and revenue.
OOm also offers a range of other digital marketing services, including search engine optimisation (SEO), Google shopping advertising in Singapore, search engine marketing (SEM), social media marketing (SMM), and e-commerce website design development. These services can help businesses grow their online presence, drive traffic, gain more leads and eventually—increase revenue.
As an award-winning digital marketing agency in Singapore, they are committed to delivering the best possible results for their clients. OOm’s team of experts has years of experience in the digital marketing industry, and they are dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes achieve their marketing goals, which they have shown with the rewards and recognitions they have received from well-known entities such as Clutch, Marketing interactive, and more for the past few years.
At OOm, the team is committed to providing its clients with the most innovative and effective digital marketing tools to grow their businesses online. The addition of Performance Max to its range of Google Marketing Solutions is just another example of OOm's commitment to providing its clients with the best possible service. With a team of experienced digital marketers and a proven track record of success, OOm is committed to helping businesses achieve their digital marketing goals, whether that means driving more traffic, increasing conversions, or improving ROI.
If you would like to take your business to the next level, OOm can help. Whether you are looking to increase your website traffic, improve your search rankings, generate more leads, or boost your social media engagement, OOm can provide you with the digital marketing solutions you need. Contact the team today to learn more about its range of digital marketing services and how they can help you achieve your goals.
About OOm
OOm is a leading digital marketing company that has been providing exceptional services since 2006. The company specialises in a range of services, including SEO, SEM, SMM, digital content creation, and website design & development.
With an unwavering commitment to providing the best possible services to their clients, OOm has earned the prestigious Google Premier Partner badge and is also a Meta (Facebook) Business Partner. Moreover, the digital marketing agency has received acknowledgement from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) as a pre-approved provider of digital marketing solutions for the Digitalisation of Trade Association and Chambers Programme (Digi-TAC), and for e-commerce development under the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG).
OOm has expanded its services to the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR, and China, providing a more diverse perspective in the digital marketing industry. Partnering with OOm, a Google Premier Partner for 2023, can be a game-changer for businesses looking to achieve their digital marketing goals and stay ahead of the competition. With their expertise, resources, and unwavering commitment, OOm is the perfect partner for businesses looking to take their digital marketing efforts to the next level.
Media Contact:
Spokesperson of OOm:
Mr Ian Cheow (CEO and CO-Founder, OOm)
Contact Person (Marketing):
Ms Esther Koh (Marketing Manager, OOm)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.